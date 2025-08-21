Rainoil Limited today received MT Princess Oge, a 45,000MT Oil Product Tanker on her maiden voyage into Nigerian waters.

The Japan-built vessel, with a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 45,996MTS and a draft of 12.072M, successfully discharged 20,000MT of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Rainoil’s Ijegun depot.

The reception ceremony was attended by senior executives of Rainoil, including the Group Head, Retail Sales, Mrs. Ese Erokoro; Group Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Uche Umeh; Retail Executive, Ms. Oge Ogbechie; Brand & Corporate Communications Manager, Ifeanyichukwu Omezi and Trading Manager, Mr. Larry Onwochei, alongside other key staff of the company.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mrs. Ese Erokoro noted:

“The MT Princess Oge strengthens our supply chain logistics and further demonstrates Rainoil’s commitment to being a leading energy company in Nigeria. This milestone reflects our pursuit of operational excellence. We are delighted to welcome the vessel into Nigerian waters and pray for its safe voyages.”

Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, described the vessel as another bold step in Rainoil’s strategic investments:

“The acquisition and reception of MT Princess Oge is not just about expanding our logistics capacity; it is also a long-term investment in Nigeria’s maritime and downstream sector. It reflects our belief that private sector players must continue to build infrastructure that ensures energy security for the country. At Rainoil, we remain committed to making strategic investments that will keep Nigeria’s energy value chain robust, reliable, and globally competitive.”

The reception of MT Princess Oge underscores Rainoil’s capacity to ensure a consistent supply of petroleum products nationwide.

This milestone reaffirms Rainoil’s position as a key player in Nigeria’s energy sector.