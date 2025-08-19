The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has warned that billions of naira already invested in digital infrastructure in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions could go to waste if schools fail to adopt and utilise technology.

Echono issued the warning in Abuja on Monday at the opening of a two-day workshop on Blackboard/Tertiary Education, Research, Applications and Services (TERAS) Adoption and Usage in Beneficiary Institutions.

The workshop was organised by TETFund for registrars, bursars, ICT directors, academic planners, and thesis repository managers across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Billions invested at risk

Echono said that despite TETFund’s investment in digital platforms, many institutions had yet to embrace them. He noted that Nigeria’s fast-growing population and limited classroom space make technology the only realistic way to expand access to quality education.

“We are no longer confined to the four walls of classrooms. With just an Android phone or device, students should be able to access content, participate in learning, and acquire skills.

“There is no alternative to technology if we must prepare our youths for the opportunities ahead,” he said.

He stressed that equipment and platforms provided through government funding were underutilised, calling this wasteful.

“The government has done its part by providing the infrastructure. But when equipment is procured and platforms created, and they are not being used, that is the very definition of waste,” Echono stated.

TERAS adoption

Echono recalled how TETFund responded during the COVID-19 lockdown by collaborating with state governments, the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), and radio stations to broadcast WAEC syllabus-based lessons.

According to him, the initiative contributed to one of Nigeria’s best results in the history of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Despite such efforts, Echono lamented Nigeria’s poor global ranking in education competitiveness. He said the country currently sits at 189th worldwide and 25th in Africa, behind smaller nations such as Rwanda and Mauritius that have advanced their education systems through ICT.

The TETFund boss urged institutional leaders to ensure lecturers and students fully adopt the TERAS platform, a digital platform developed by TETFund to support teaching, learning, research, and administration in Nigerian tertiary institutions, adding that the Fund was shifting its priorities towards digital investments.

He explained that over time, more than half of TETFund’s education budget would be directed to ICT-related projects rather than physical infrastructure. Echono also encouraged institutions to populate their websites with relevant data and ensure full onboarding of staff and students onto TERAS.

He highlighted China as an example of how strategic investments in knowledge and innovation can transform a nation’s economy and global standing.

Institutions still stuck in analogue practices

Echono expressed frustration that some institutions still send hardcopy requests to TETFund despite clear instructions to use electronic submissions. He said such practices slow down operations and defeat the purpose of the government’s digital transition.

TETFund’s Director of ICT, Joseph Odo, explained that the workshop was designed to improve understanding and use of the Fund’s digital platforms. He noted that the sessions would also enhance collaboration among beneficiary institutions.

According to Odo, the workshops will be extended to all six geopolitical zones of the country. He added that the ultimate goal is to strengthen the adoption of TETFund-supported platforms that help aggregate data for planning and boost teaching, research, and learning outcomes

What you should know

TETFund received N1.6 trillion for interventions across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, marking the largest allocation in the agency’s history. The funds, derived from the 3% education tax on company profits mandated by the TETFund Act, are being deployed to address critical needs in education, healthcare training, energy infrastructure, and student support.

Of the total allocation, N460 billion has been earmarked for direct interventions across tertiary institutions nationwide, with each state selecting a university, a polytechnic, and a college of education to benefit. N225 billion has been released to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to support the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, helping financially disadvantaged students access higher education.

To improve energy reliability on campuses, N70 billion is being invested in solar and gas-powered generation facilities, while N25 billion is designated for campus security upgrades, including street lighting and safety infrastructure.

In March 2025, TETFund also announced its 2025 intervention allocations, with universities set to receive N2.8 billion, polytechnics N1.9 billion, and colleges of education N2.1 billion. This funding is part of a broader N700 billion package approved by President Bola Tinubu to enhance infrastructure, research, and development across Nigeria’s tertiary education institutions.

Echono emphasized that the allocations are structured to meet specific institutional needs, with 91.08% of the total package dedicated to direct disbursements. Of this, 48.90% is earmarked as annual direct disbursement and 42.18% reserved for special direct disbursements. Special projects, including infrastructure development, will receive 8.72% of the funding, while a stabilization fund has been set at 0.20%.