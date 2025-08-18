The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), says it has impounded 668 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as ‘okada’, in one week following some security concerns.

According to the Spokesperson of the Task Force, Mr Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Task Force’s Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, on Sunday, August 17, 2025, in Lagos.

Akerele said the task force carried out a routine week-long enforcement exercise, aimed at ensuring compliance with restrictions on okada operations across the state.

He explained that the seizures were part of efforts to rid Lagos of recalcitrant motorcyclists who continue to defy the ban on restricted routes and highways.

Okada used by hoodlums, criminals

Akerele pointed out that those affected areas were raided after complaints and distress calls about persistent okada use by hoodlums, pickpockets, and suspected criminals, especially during late-night robberies.

The operation, which began on Monday, covered Ishaga, Balogun Bus Stop in Iju-Ishaga Road, Ijegun Roundabout, Iyana-Iba, Iyana-Ishasi, Igbo-Elerin, and Iyana-School.

Other locations included Volkswagen Bus Stop on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Kola Bus Stop on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, and adjoining restricted routes around the areas.

Akerele said, “These areas were flagged after complaints and distress calls about persistent okada use by hoodlums, pickpockets, and suspected criminals, especially during late-night robberies.’’

He noted that this disturbing trend represented a new crime wave that demanded urgent and holistic action to safeguard residents.

Mob attack on government officials

The Task Force Chairman revealed that there was resistance at some points, including a mob attack at Kola Bus Stop, where hoodlums and okada riders attempted to obstruct officials.

“They were, however, dispersed with minimal force, and no injuries were recorded. Seven suspects were arrested, and order was restored to all locations,” he said.

The chairman warned stubborn okada operators to stay away from highways and restricted routes and to comply with traffic laws and safety regulations in Lagos.

“Recalcitrant violators must desist or face the full weight of the law. The agency remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state,” he warned.

He said the exercise formed part of a wider clean-up strategy designed to eliminate criminal activity and protect law-abiding residents and businesses in the state.

Akerele also noted that all confiscated motorcycles would be forfeited through the court and crushed by the government, in line with existing laws.

He stressed that the agency remained resolute in its mission to secure safer highways and guarantee a more secure Lagos for all.

What you should know

This is not the first time the Lagos State Government has moved to take decisive steps on these recalcitrant Okada riders with the enforcement of the state traffic law to halt the abuse by these motorcyclists and tackle security concerns.

The state government had, some years ago, banned motorcycles and tricycles, popularly referred to as Keke, on some designated routes in the state in a move that the government said was aimed at securing lives and sanitizing transportation in the city.

According to State law, defaulting Okada riders and their passengers are liable to 3 years imprisonment upon arrest and prosecution.

The state government stated that it observed that these riders, living on the streets without any known address, create disturbances and seriously endanger the environment.