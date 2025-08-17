After 11 straight weeks of gains, the Nigerian All-Share Index retreated in the week ended August 15, 2025, shedding 1,126.71 points to close in the red.

The index, which opened at 145,754.91, slipped by 0.77% to finish at 144,628.20, despite a rise in trading activity.

Weekly trading volume improved to 8.5 billion shares, compared with 7.7 billion shares exchanged in the previous week.

However, market capitalization mirrored the downtrend in price, falling to N91.50 trillion from N92.20 trillion reported a week earlier.

On market breadth, 50 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 66 recorded previously.

Meanwhile, 49 equities closed lower, up from 41 in the prior week, while 47 equities remained unchanged.

Market overview

The index started the week on a cautious note, edging up by 0.13% on Monday and 0.10% on Tuesday.

However, bearish momentum took hold from midweek, deepening on Thursday and Friday, and eventually dragging the index below the 145,000 thresholds by week’s end.

Key highlights

The NGX Premium Index shed 1.64%, weighed down by declines in LAFARGE, MTNN, ZENITH BANK, and UBA.

Similarly, the NGX 30 Index slipped 0.85%, while the NGX Main Board Index fell 0.26%.

Sectoral performance

The NGX Insurance Index stood out with an impressive 8.21% gain, driven by double-digit advances in more than six insurance stocks.

On the downside, the NGX Oil and Gas Index dipped 1.42% following declines in OANDO, SEPLAT, and ARADEL.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index fell 0.94%, while the NGX Industrial Goods Index shed 0.83%.

The NGX Banking Index also closed negative, down 0.23%.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC, which soared 31.85% week-to-date, marking a standout performance. TRIPPLE GEE & COMPANY PLC followed closely with a 30.23% gain.

Other major gainers included:

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: up 23.80% to N6.19

Mecure Industries Plc: up 20.50% to N19.10

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc: up 19.26% to N1.61

Linkage Assurance Plc: up 17.96% to N2.43

Champion Breweries Plc: up 17.63% to N16.95

Guinea Insurance Plc: up 17.32% to N1.49

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc: up 17.14% to N147.60

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc: up 14.41% to N16.75

Top losers

On the flip side, UPDC PLC led the laggards, shedding 17.72% week-to-date. LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC followed with a 16.00% drop.

Other notable decliners were:

Berger Paints Plc: down 14.67% to N32.00

VFD Group Plc: down 11.19% to N11.90

Unilever Nigeria Plc: down 10.29% to N71.50

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc: down 10.18% to N7.50

Haldane McCall Plc: down 9.09% to N4.40

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc: down 8.66% to N63.25

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc: down 8.47% to N22.70

Associated Bus Company Plc: down 8.00% to N4.60

Corporate actions overview

The week was marked by several key corporate disclosures and sector-wide developments:

Oando Plc held its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved resolutions to increase the company’s share capital.

FirstHoldco announced the retirement of its Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Samson Oyewale Ariyibi, from the board.

Thomas Wyatt Plc released its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Seplat Energy Plc revealed exchange rate for Q2 2025 dividend, payable in naira.

Presco Plc sought shareholder approval to acquire a 100% stake in Ghana’s GOPDC and Saro Oil Palm Limited.

Oando Plc also announced the completion of the first tranche of its share redistribution program.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be in the early phase of a pullback, which could deepen if bearish sentiment carries into the next trading week.

A further decline in investor confidence, particularly in large-cap stocks, may trigger a sharper retreat in the index.