On this episode of The Coffee Table with Ugodre, former NACCIMA president Otunba Dele Oye did not hold back. He described Nigeria’s regulatory environment as “ridiculous,” accusing agencies like FCCPC and NAFDAC of turning into fundraising machines instead of business enablers. According to him, companies are not just fined, they are raided, shut down, and even forced to pay the cost of their own raids.

Otunba Oye painted a stark picture of what it takes to run a factory in Nigeria: build your own road, provide your own electricity, hire your own security, and still face crushing taxes. “Policy consistency is our biggest headache,” he warned, arguing that investors are fleeing to neighbouring countries with clearer rules and cheaper financing.

He also criticised the way subsidy removal and exchange rate reforms were handled, saying the lack of monetary buffers triggered inflation and massive FX losses that drove multinationals out of the country.

His message was blunt: unless government stops policy flip-flops and engages meaningfully with businesses, Nigeria will keep losing investment.

Watch the full episode on Nairametrics Tv on YouTube.