The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has highlighted nine ways Nigerians can manage their data to avoid quick depletion amidst subscribers’ allegations that the service providers were siphoning their data.

While the Commission and telecom operators have repeatedly debunked the subscribers’ claim about data depletion, NCC noted that rapid advancements in technology have led to new features on smartphones that many consumers may not fully understand.

This knowledge gap, according to the Commission, often results in unintentionally high data consumption, which can frustrate users and erode trust.

NCC’s 9 data management tips

The Commission in what it called “Smart Data Management Tips” said the following actions can help Nigerians control data usage on their phones:

Monitor Data Usage: Regularly check data usage using built-in trackers or third-party apps. Use Wi-Fi: Connect to Wi-Fi whenever possible to conserve cellular data. Turn off Automatic Updates: Disable automatic updates for apps and software; update manually when on Wi-Fi. Restrict Background Data: Limit background data usage for specific apps. Download Content for Offline Use: Download media and content while on Wi-Fi for offline use. Data Caching: Store frequently accessed data locally (offline) to reduce the need for repeated downloads. Disable Location Services: Turn off GPS and location services for specific apps or altogether. Data-saving Modes: Go to settings and turn on the data-saving mode on your phone to reduce consumption. Data Rollover: Transfer unused data to the next billing cycle or month

What NCC is doing about data completion

The Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau at the NCC, Mrs. Freda Bruce-Bennett, said the Commission has championed a study on the issue of data depletion complaints by subscribers.

She said the Commission has also taken proactive steps by promoting data usage transparency initiatives and enforcing fair usage policies, while there is an ongoing engagement with service providers to enhance the overall Quality of Experience in the industry.

“These efforts are directly tied to the broader goal of promoting effective Data management. It is important that telecom subscribers are equipped with the knowledge of how to monitor, control, and optimize the usage of their mobile data bundle allowance, be it daily, weekly, or monthly plans,” she said.

Bruce-Bennett also noted that there are several factors that can affect the rate at which data is used up or consumed by a subscriber.

