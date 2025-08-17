Nigeria’s pension industry has grown tremendously over the past decade, playing a critical role in securing the retirement futures of millions of workers across the country.
According to the latest data from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Nigeria’s total pension fund assets rose to N24.11 trillion as of May 2025 a 1.91% increase from the previous month.
This growth reflects steady contributions and market returns, despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange fluctuations.
Behind the success of the nation’s leading pension companies are visionary leaders CEOs who combine financial expertise with strategic foresight to manage billions in retirement assets.
These executives are not just administrators; they are innovators, driving growth, improving customer trust, and ensuring that retirement funds are invested wisely and securely.
From expanding digital platforms to introducing innovative investment strategies, these CEOs are shaping the future of pensions in Nigeria, one decision at a time.
In this feature, we take a closer look at the people steering Nigeria’s top pension companies and how their leadership is redefining retirement planning in the country.
Asset under management: N140.4 billion (2022)
Bolanle Onotu, Managing Director and CEO of Norrenberger Pensions Limited, brings more than 30 years of experience across commercial banking, mortgage banking, and pension administration. She was appointed into the role in 2024, taking over from her predeccessor Hamisu Idris.
- A dual MBA holder from the European Business University Luxembourg and the University of Calabar Onotu has built a reputation for strategic leadership and operational excellence. At FBN Mortgages Limited, she spearheaded large-scale residential projects and implemented reforms that boosted financial performance, earning recognition for her ability to drive growth while fostering customer trust.
- She is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Cost Management.
Norrenberger Pensions has strengthened its focus on timely payments and customer service, a priority reflected in its audited 2021 report.
The company paid N881 million in benefits to nearly 900 beneficiaries while also adopting non-interest pension funds and digital innovations such as contactless transactions and blockchain integration. With assets under management climbing to N120 billion in 2021 a 17% growth(N140.4 billion in 2022).
Leave a Reply