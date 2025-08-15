The Nigerian All-Share Index shed 671.81 points on Friday, August 15, 2025, closing at 144,628.20.

This represents a 0.46% drop from Thursday’s 145,367.03 points and extends the market’s losing streak to a third consecutive day.

Trading activity slowed sharply, with 1.37 billion shares changing hands, down from 2.4 billion shares the previous day.

Market capitalization also reflected the bearish mood, slipping to N91.5 trillion from N92 trillion earlier in the week.

On the gainers’ chart, Mutual Benefits Assurance (MBENEFIT) led with a 10% jump, followed closely by Ikeja Hotels (IKEJAHOTEL), which rose 9.95%.

Conversely, the day’s biggest losers included Linkage Assurance (LINKASSURE), International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS), and Lasaco Assurance (LASACO), each shedding 10%.

In terms of activity, Universal Insurance (UNIVINSURE) and AIICO Insurance led the day, recording the highest trading volumes.

Market summary

Current ASI: 144,628.20

Previous ASI: 145,367.03

Day Change: -0.46%

Year-to-Date Performance: +40.52%

Volume Traded: 1.37 billion shares

Market Cap: N91.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers

MBENEFIT: Up 10.00% to N3.85

IKEJAHOTEL: Up 9.95% to N22.65

WEMABANK: Up 9.90% to N22.75

DEADCAP: Up 9.52% to N1.61

TRIPPLEG: Up 8.32% to N5.60

Top 5 losers

LASACO: Down 10.00% to N4.05

INTENEGINS: Down 10.00% to N3.33

LINKASSURE: Down 10.00% to N2.43

NEM: Down 9.97% to N32.50

MEYER: Down 9.95% to N16.75

Trading volume

Market activity slowed to 1.37 billion shares on Friday, down from the 2.4 billion shares exchanged in the previous session.

Universal Insurance (UNIVINSURE) led the chart with an impressive 308.8 million shares traded.

AIICO Insurance (AIICO) followed with 117.9 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

Mutual Benefits Assurance (MBENEFIT) ranked third with 102.4 million shares.

Veritas Kapital Assurance (VERITASKAP) and Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) completed the top five with 70.4 million and 62.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) led with transactions worth N2 billion.

Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) followed at N992.3 million, while FIRSTHOLDCO came in third with N787 million.

Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) recorded N699.6 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) rounded out the top five with N675.8 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), sentiment was largely negative:

International Breweries shed 4.62%.

MTN Nigeria (MTNN) fell 3.26%.

Fidelity Bank slipped 0.24%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) gained 1.08%.

Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) added 0.56%.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) rose 0.51%.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) declined 0.62%. FirstHoldco recorded no price movement.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be in the early phase of a pullback, which could deepen if bearish sentiment carries into the next trading session.

Should investor confidence in large-cap stocks waver further, the index may retreat more sharply.