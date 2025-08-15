EdTech partnership will deliver contextualised, simulation-ready lessons, nationwide training, and offline-access resources to close the digital skills gap

Nigeria is taking a bold leap toward transforming classroom delivery with a nationwide AI-powered teaching platform for its 1.5 million licensed educators.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and GMind AI, a leading AI-powered infrastructure provider for education, have formalised an agreement to launch a contextualised, simulation-ready platform designed to integrate Nigeria’s curriculum, local history, and cultural realities with global teaching standards.

Built for Every Teacher, Everywhere

The GMind AI–TRCN platform will deliver AI-generated lesson plans, assessment tools, interactive simulations, and classroom engagement strategies all tailored for Nigerian learners.

Lessons will be accessible in both online and offline-ready formats, with downloadable packs specifically for teachers less familiar with ICT but eager to build AI literacy.

TRCN Registrar, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, noted:

“We want AI-generated lesson plans that are contextualised for our children. Every lesson will also be simulated, because 21st-century learners need to see and experience concepts for learning to be profound.”

She added, “Unlike generic systems, GMind AI understands our classrooms. What convinced us was the platform’s ability to deliver resources that work in any context whether you’re in a high-tech city school or a low-bandwidth rural community. That’s the kind of infrastructure Nigeria needs to bridge its digital divide.”

Not Just an App — A Scalable Education Infrastructure

Dr. Deji Ajani, GMind AI’s Director of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, described the system’s unique positioning:

“GMind AI is not just an app, it’s an AI-powered infrastructure for education. We designed it to work with the realities of African classrooms, bridging infrastructural gaps and ensuring no teacher is left behind, regardless of location or connectivity. Our goal is to embed intelligence and adaptability into the very backbone of education delivery.”

Roadmap to 2026

Q4 2025 – Pilot launch with 50,000 teachers across six geopolitical zones and training of 2,500 master trainers on AI for classrooms.

Q1 2026 – Master trainers upskill 100,000 teachers, platform access expands to 500,000 educators.

Q2–Q3 2026 – Nationwide reach to all 1.5 million licensed teachers, training scaled to 500,000 educators.

Q4 2026 – Publication of the Nigeria Impact Report, featuring results, success stories, and policy recommendations.

A National Education Turning Point

The initiative could directly impact 45 million students nationwide.

“We’re not just deploying tech, we’re shaping the future of teaching and learning in Nigeria,” Soyombo concluded.

“As the Giant of Africa, this positions Nigeria to be at the forefront of AI for education on the continent, improving learning outcomes for millions of students while empowering teachers with the tools, skills, and confidence they need to thrive in the 21st-century classroom.”

A Platform That Stands Out

GMind AI’s reputation for excellence is already well established in the African EdTech space. The platform recently received the Award of Excellence in AI/Machine Learning at Art of Technology Lagos 6.0, a recognition of its innovation, adaptability, and transformative potential in education delivery.

With TRCN as a government-backed partner and GMind AI’s proven capacity to deliver AI solutions at scale, this project is set to become a landmark in Africa’s digital education evolution and promises to set a new standard for teaching in Nigeria.