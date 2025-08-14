The United States Department of State has approved potential sales of ammunition, precision bombs and precision rockets to Nigeria for an estimated cost of $346 million.

This was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

According to the statement, “The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Nigeria of Munitions, Precision Bombs, and Precision Rockets and related equipment for an estimated cost of $346 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.”

According to DSCA, Nigeria requested to buy 1,002 MK-82 general purpose 500 lb bombs; 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups (AFGs) for 500 lb Paveway II GBU-12; 515 MXU-1006 AFGs for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58; 1,517 MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control group (CCG) for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; 1,002 FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes; and 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) all-up-rounds (AURs) (consisting of one each WGU-59/B guidance section (GS); high-explosive warhead; and MK66-4 rocket motor).

The non-major defence equipment (non-MDE) items in the package include: FMU-139 joint programmable fuzes; bomb components, impulse cartridges, and high-explosive and practice rockets; integration support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics personnel services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa,” DSCA stated.

The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organizations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. Nigeria will have no difficulty absorbing these munitions into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

According to DSCA, the principal contractors will be RTX Missiles and Defense, Tucson, AZ; Lockheed Martin Corporation, Archibald, PA; and BAE Systems, Hudson, NH.

The agency stated that the U.S. Government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Nigeria.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.