President Bola Tinubu has nominated Louis Odion and Ummusalma Isiyaku Rabiu as executive commissioners of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The disclosure was contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Wednesday.

Odion, from Edo State, was nominated for the role of Executive Commissioner, Operations, while Ummusalma, from Kano State, was nominated as Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services.

"President Bola Tinubu has nominated Louis Odion as Executive Commissioner, Operations, and Ummusalma Isiyaku Rabiu as Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)," the statement read in part.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate in line with the provisions of the FCCPC Act, 2018.

These appointments are expected to strengthen the FCCPC’s mandate to promote fair competition and protect consumer rights. The Commission monitors business dealings to prevent monopolies and market dominance, investigates anti-competitive practices such as price fixing, bid rigging, and market allocation, and takes legal action against offenders to ensure a fair marketplace.

Profile of the nominees

Louis Odion is a veteran journalist with an extensive record in the Nigerian media sector.

He served as Senior Technical Assistant on Media to then-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and was conferred as a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in 2014.

From 2011 to 2015, Odion was Commissioner for Information in Edo State under the Adams Oshiomhole administration.

He holds a master’s degree in Modern War Studies from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, and another in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos.

Ummusalma Isiyaku Rabiu is 35 years old and the daughter of the late Isiyaku Rabiu, a prominent Nigerian businessman.

She is the founder of the Ummusalma Isiyaku Rabiu (USIR) Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports underprivileged individuals and communities through education, skills development, and humanitarian initiatives.

She is also the chief executive officer of Usir Ricemill Nigeria Limited and holds a degree in Business Administration. Her political involvement has focused on grassroots initiatives that promote youth and women’s participation.