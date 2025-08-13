The University of the Western Cape (UWC) in South Africa has announced applications for its fully-funded Bachelor’s and Master’s degree scholarships for the 2026 academic year.

The initiative is offered through the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program and targets academically gifted young Africans, particularly those facing economic and social barriers to higher education.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program is a global initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of transformative leaders.

It focuses on enabling young, service-oriented Africans to access higher education, build leadership skills, and create lasting community impact.

Scholarship coverage

For 2026, the program will provide full funding for undergraduate and master’s degrees in specific disciplines. Scholars will receive:

Tuition fee coverage

Pre-arrival support and an official onboarding program

On-campus accommodation in UWC residences

A monthly stipend and meal allowance

Medical aid coverage

A laptop and study materials allowance

Personalised academic and social support throughout the study period

Holistic support programs to prepare for dignified employment

UWC stated that the aim of the Program is to equip youth with the necessary tools and education to drive transformative change, which will positively impact their communities and countries.

Applications are restricted to the following fields of study:

For undergraduate qualifications

Arts and Humanities (History, Linguistics, Sociology, and Women’s and Gender Studies)

Economic & Management Sciences (Economics, Information Science,s and Public Administration)

Education (Mathematics and Science, Foundation Phase)

Natural Sciences (Biological, Computational, Mathematical, and Physical Sciences)

For post graduate qualifications

Art & Humanities (Applied Linguistics, History, Gender Justice, Migration Studies, Sociology for Development)

Community & Health Sciences (Public Health)

Economic & Management Sciences (Development Studies, Information Sciences)

Law (Governance and Human Rights)

Natural Sciences (Biological, Computational, Mathematical ,and Physical Sciences)

Conditions and requirements

For Undergraduate Studies:

Be no older than 26 years for the undergraduate studies;

Meet the University’s minimum admissions requirements (for program/discipline-specific information, visit www.uwc.ac.za) and must have applied for academic admission to the University for 2026;

International applicants must apply for exemption through Universities South Africa (USAf) to determine if they meet South Africa’s minimum higher education admission requirements. (For exemption applications and additional information, please visit https://usaf.ac.za/facilitating-entry-to-sa-universities/).

Be prepared to register for full-time undergraduate study in January 2026.

Provide evidence that access to university studies is impeded by social and economic barriers.

For Master’s Degree Studies:

Be no older than 30 years for the master’s degree studies;

Meet the University’s minimum admissions requirements (for program/discipline-specific information, visit www.uwc.ac.za) and must have applied for academic admission to the University for 2026;

International applicants must ensure their qualifications meet the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) requirements. For verification, visit https://www.saqa.org.za/;

Be prepared to begin their first year of registration for a full-time master’s degree study in January 2026;

Provide evidence that access to university studies is impeded by social and economic barriers.

How to apply for admission

Applicants intending to apply to the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at UWC must first submit an academic application to study at UWC for the 2026 academic year.

To apply, please use the following link: admission-and-financial-aid/apply. Take note of the application closing dates for the desired programme/discipline.

Only applicants who have successfully submitted their academic application and obtained a UWC application number are eligible to apply for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at UWC, as a UWC application number is required to complete the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program application form.

Apply for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at UWC

Once you have successfully submitted your application to study at UWC, apply to the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program by completing the online application available via study/partnerships/mastercard-foundation-scholars-program.

Successful applicants will be required to sign a scholarship agreement upon acceptance. To retain the scholarship, scholars must maintain the required academic standards and comply with the rules and regulations of the University as stipulated in its calendar.