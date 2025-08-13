The Nigerian All-Share Index closed lower on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, shedding 191.11 points to settle at 145,864.78.

This reflects a modest 0.13% decline from the previous day’s close of 146,055.90.

Trading activity picked up, with daily volume rising to 1.34 billion shares from 1.28 billion in the prior session.

Despite the increased activity, market capitalization edged down alongside the index, closing at N92.2 trillion across 30,749 deals, compared to N92.3 trillion the day before.

In the gainers’ corner, CAVERTON, LEARNAFRCA, FTNCOCOA, TRIPPLEG, and RTBRISCOE all posted the maximum allowable gain of 10%, delivering a standout performance for the day.

On the flip side, THOMASWY and UPDC led the losers, sliding by 10% and 7.94% respectively.

For trading volumes, UNIVINSURE and JAPAULGOLD stole the spotlight, recording the highest number of shares exchanged during the session.

Market summary Current ASI: 145,864.78

Previous ASI: 146,055.9

Day Change: -0.13%

Year-to-Date Performance: +41.72%

Volume Traded: 1.34 billion shares

Market Cap: N92.2 trillion Top 5 gainers CAVERTON: Up 10.00% to N7.92

LEARNAFRCA: Up 10.00% to N7.70

FTNCOCOA: Up 10.00% to N6.93

TRIPPLEG: Up 10.00% to N5.17

RTBRISCOE: Up 10.00% to N3.74 Top 5 losers THOMASWY: Down 10.00% to N3.42

UPDC: Down 7.94% to N8.00

LEGENDINT: Down 6.35% to N5.60

BERGER: Down 6.16% to N32.00

CHAMPION: Down 5.75% to N16.38

Trading volume

Daily trading volume climbed to 1.34 billion shares, up from 1.28 billion in the previous session.

UNIVINSURE led the chart with a robust 193.4 million shares traded.

JAPAULGOLD followed with 123.1 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

VERITASKAP ranked third with 93.2 million shares.

ACCESSCORP and STERLINGNG completed the top five with 84.9 million and 68.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ACCESSCORP topped the value chart with trades worth N2.3 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK with N1.8 billion, and ARADEL at N1.6 billion.

GTCO posted N1.1 billion, while UBA rounded out the top five with N1.07 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

For SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

NIGERIAN BREWERIES fell 3.90%, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES lost 3.03%, LAFARGE dipped 2.14%, and ARADEL slipped 0.19%.

FUGAZ group:

ACCESSCORP edged up 0.18%, while FIRSTHOLD rose 0.77%.

Conversely, ZENITHBANK declined 1.96%, UBA dropped 1.33%, and GTCO fell 1.31%.

Market outlook

Despite Wednesday’s dip, the All-Share Index remains comfortably above the 145,000 mark, suggesting the recent bullish run has merely paused.

If investor sentiment toward large-cap stocks holds steady, the index could stage a recovery in the coming sessions.