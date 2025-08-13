The Enugu State Government announced it will launch 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses for public transport and commission five modern bus terminals across the state on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

The disclosure was made by Governor Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

The terminals to be commissioned include two at Holy Ghost, and one each at Nsukka, Abakpa, and Gariki, marking a significant upgrade in the state’s public transportation infrastructure.

The initiative is part of the administration’s efforts to enhance sustainable, efficient, and safer urban transport.

“I’m pleased to share that tomorrow, Thursday, August 14th 2025, we will launch the Enugu State Transport Management System, commission five brand-new modern bus terminals at Holy Ghost, Nsukka, Abakpa & Gariki, and roll out our CNG-powered buses,” the governor’s tweet read in part.

Accompanying the official X post was a short video announcement by Dr. Malaki Uchennabu, Honorable Commissioner for Information and Communication, featuring a voiceover over visuals of the newly built bus terminals and the CNG buses.

The video noted that the 100 buses set for launch form part of 200 procured by the state government, and extended an invitation to the public and transport stakeholders to attend the commissioning.

The inauguration was described as a “giant leap towards modernizing Enugu’s transport system,” expected to make travel across the state faster, safer, and more convenient for both residents and visitors.

What you should know

In May 2024, the Enugu State Government announced the purchase of 50 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses and plans to develop new bus terminals across the state. The buses and terminals scheduled for launch on August 14, 2025, are part of a continued effort to expand and improve public transportation in Enugu.

The initiative falls under the Smart Transport Program (STP), established by the Enugu Ministry of Transport to modernize the sector.

The program aims to streamline ministry processes through digitization and e-payment systems, improve traffic management, and develop a multi-modal transport network to reduce emissions.

It also includes measures to provide employment and training opportunities for youths engaged in transport services, linking infrastructure upgrades with broader social and economic objectives.