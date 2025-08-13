The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the N1.06 trillion Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) social intervention programme of the Federal Government.

Chairman of the House Committee on NG-CARES, Rep. Abubakar Kusada (APC–Katsina), disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Kusada said the probe became necessary as Nigerians were allegedly not feeling the impact of the programme’s social safety nets, despite the Federal Government meeting its funding obligations.

Over $696 million released for palliatives

The lawmaker said that the government had also provided the guidelines and the operational arrangements for the effective implementation of the programme.

“A total of 696 million dollars, which is an equivalent of N1.06 trillion, has been released as social intervention, safety nets and palliatives to Nigerians in the 36 states and the FCT through the various delivery platforms.

“It is therefore most surprising that the effect of these palliatives is not being felt by the target vulnerable groups in Nigeria after the government has committed so many resources to this purpose through the states.

“There is still a loud cry of government neglect of the plight of Nigerians enduring the brunt of economic reforms,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the committee, in exercise of its powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution, had resolved to commence immediate and full investigation of the NG-CARES programme.

He said that the aim was to unravel the disconnect and ascertain the propriety of expenditure of the huge sums provided by the government for the administration of social welfare.

According to him, the investigation will provide answers to nagging questions on the disconnect between cause and effect.

States’ claims to be verified

Kusada said that several states had claimed billions of naira for social transfer and Agric inputs, labour, infrastructure, procurement of assets and for development and upgrading of wet markets and storage facilities.

“If we verify these claims, we will also disclose the impact they have had on food supply, food prices and the plight of ordinary Nigerians.

“If we are unable to verify the claims, we will name and shame the affected states and insist that the right thing be done.

“Similarly, we will verify the grants and other support purportedly given to MSEs for recovery and economic stimulus,” he said.

Questions over funds for small businesses

The legislator alleged that billions of naira had been collected by states for interventions to small businesses, which should have facilitated their resilience and survival, thereby contributing substantially to the economic well-being and prosperity of ordinary Nigerians.

He stated that if the funds had been properly applied to provide social safety nets for vulnerable Nigerians, citizens seeking palliatives would know where to look for them.

However, if the funds had been diverted, the affected states should restore and utilise them properly.

According to him, gross mismanagement would reveal that palliative funds had been misused and identify those to hold responsible, while any abuse of the procurement process would require action from the BPP and anti-graft agencies.