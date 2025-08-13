The Ogun State Government announced a two-week extension for property owners and occupiers to submit their title documents, including planning permits, as part of the ongoing statewide physical development audit.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday via a statement on the official X account of the Ogun State Government, signed by TPl Olatunji Odunlami, FNITP, Hon. Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The extension aims to give property owners and developers in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and other parts of the state additional time to either present valid planning permits or regularize unapproved developments through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies.

“The Ogun State Government has extended the deadline for property owners/occupiers affected by the ongoing audit exercises to submit their title documents by two weeks.

“This extension is aimed at giving property owners and developers more time to either present their planning permits or approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies to regularize their unapproved developments,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The government emphasized that the audit is not targeted at any individual or organization but is part of its continuous effort to ensure sustainable urban development across the state.

While highlighting its goodwill in granting the extension, the statement clarified that it does not affect any constitutional or statutory actions already carried out on the matter.

The statement noted that the audit has been ongoing in several parts of Ogun State, reviewing property compliance to ensure adherence to urban planning regulations.

Property owners are urged to take advantage of the extension to bring their documents into order and avoid potential penalties.

What you should know

Neighboring Lagos State has implemented similar measures in the past, offering residents extra time to regularize property documents or obtain necessary approvals during audits and compliance drives.

For instance, a 90-day amnesty that began on May 2, 2024, was extended until October 31, 2024, and later further extended to December 31, 2024, for owners and developers of buildings without planning permits.

Ogun’s recent extension mirrors this approach, providing residents a practical window to ensure their properties are compliant and in line with urban development standards.

After the expiration of the extension, property owners who fail to submit valid documents or regularize unapproved developments may face enforcement actions or penalties as provided under the state’s urban planning regulations.