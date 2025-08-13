Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has delivered a stellar performance in the first half of 2025, quadrupling its Group profit as booming insurance revenue fuels investor confidence.

The company’s share price has skyrocketed 536% in the past 12 months, making it one of the hottest stocks on the Nigerian Exchange.

The result is on the back of the newly Insurance Reform Act which many believe will be a game change for the industry.

H1 2025 Financial Highlights

Insurance revenue surged 44.7% year-on-year to N41.20 billion (H1 2024: N28.49 billion).

Insurance service result before reinsurance jumped 327% to N11.70 billion from N2.74 billion a year earlier.

Group profit for the period soared to N11.59 billion, a 373% increase from N2.45 billion in H1 2024.

The Company (separate) profit rose 64% to N5.98 billion from N3.64 billion.

Total assets stood at N61.14 billion, with equity attributable to owners of the parent at the same level, underscoring strong capitalization.

Driving the Numbers

Mutual Benefits’ stellar growth is powered by a mix of higher premiums, improved underwriting discipline, and efficient cost management.

The leap in insurance service result signals robust operational execution, while the bottom-line growth reflects both top-line expansion and stronger risk pricing.

Gross Written Premiums (GWP) jumped to N47.2 billion in H1 2025 a 38% year-on-year increase—highlighting expanded distribution and deeper market penetration.

In contrast, Insurance Revenue (which includes premiums less reinsurance, plus fees/commissions) stood at N41.20 billion, up 45% YoY from N28.49 billion.

Insurance service expenses which is the cost of underwriting rose by 15%, reaching N29.49 billion (H1 2025) from N25.75 billion in H1 2024.

Reinsurance costs also climbed 10% YoY, amounting to N3.73 billion.

As a result, Insurance Service Result surged to N7.98 billion, flipping from a N644 million loss in H1 2024 to a ₺1.3 billion gain—an impressive turnaround.

Balance Sheet Strength

As at June 30, 2025, the Group retained N9.56 billion in earnings, with contingency reserves at N15.95 billion.

The separate company closed the half year with N29.78 billion in equity, supported by N9.80 billion in retained earnings.

Investor Reaction

The market has rewarded this turnaround. Mutual Benefits’ share price, which traded at just a fraction of its current value a year ago, has surged 536% in 12 months, outperforming most NGX-listed peers and drawing renewed attention from both retail and institutional investors.

The share price gained a further 10% on the back of the released result.

What next

If the current momentum continues into H2, the insurer could post its strongest annual result in years.

With robust premium growth and a fortified balance sheet, the company appears well-positioned to sustain earnings and possibly reward shareholders further.