The Federal Government has introduced a virtual interactive platform designed to improve understanding and enforcement of the Code of Conduct for public officers across Nigeria.

The platform was officially launched on Tuesday in Abuja by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack.

Mrs. Walson-Jack described the initiative as a timely and critical step in promoting integrity and ethical conduct throughout the civil service.

“The launch of this tool could not have come at a better time, without ethics, no reform will last, this platform will make the code digital, accessible and practical for every public officer,” she said.

She emphasized the tool’s role as a compass for public servants, ensuring clarity on ethical standards and eliminating ignorance as an excuse for misconduct.

She stressed that an incorruptible public service could not thrive where due process was treated as optional.

About the platform

The platform was developed by the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR) in collaboration with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

It builds on a 2018 scoping survey and gap analysis of Nigeria’s ethics framework conducted by TUGAR. According to Mrs. Walson-Jack, it is designed to provide a shared understanding of the Code’s provisions, facilitate training, and ensure its consistent application nationwide.

Mrs. Jane Onwumere, Director of TUGAR, said the project was created to ensure all public servants receive training to properly understand and apply the Code of Conduct in their daily duties

“Our aim is to ensure that all public servants undergo this training to fully understand and operationalise the Code of Conduct in their daily work.”

She highlighted the platform’s benefits, describing it as offering cost-effective, accessible, and consistent ethics training nationwide, while enabling tracking of compliance.

Features of the tool

Dr. Abdullahi Bello, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, called the platform a major step in enhancing ethical standards in the civil service.

“This virtual tool is a learning platform that explains each code with clear examples, such as avoiding conflicts of interest and the importance of asset declaration to promote openness and honesty,” Bello said

He urged all public officers to use the tool to guide their work with integrity and accountability.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), described the launch as a bold reaffirmation of the government’s dedication to good governance.

“The Code of Conduct for Public Officers is the moral and ethical bedrock of public service.

“For decades, it has guided good governance, but its impact has been limited by lack of awareness and accessibility.

“Digitising and making it virtually accessible is not just a technological advancement, but a reaffirmation of our national commitment to ethical leadership,” he said.

He noted that the tool will help enhance awareness, promote preventive compliance, facilitate training, and serve as a resource for citizens, civil society and oversight institutions.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative is supported by the MacArthur Foundation, the Centre for Democracy and Development, and the NAKASI Project, all working together to strengthen ethics and anti-corruption reforms in Nigeria’s public sector.