The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kwara State Chapter, has warned that worsening working conditions in the country’s health sector are driving an alarming mental health crisis among doctors.

The association said the pressures of the job are increasingly leading to burnout, anxiety, depression, and even suicide among medical professionals.

NMA Kwara Chairman, Prof. AbdulRahman Afolabi, disclosed this in Ilorin on Tuesday during a press conference held on the sidelines of the association’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The theme of the AGM is entitled: “Medicine and Entrepreneurship” and the sub-theme: “Mental Health and Well-being of Doctors in Nigeria: Importance of Mental Health”.

Afolabi said an NMA survey revealed that many Nigerian doctors suffer from significant mental health issues, yet very few have access to professional support services. He noted that stigma around mental health continues to discourage many from seeking help.

Harsh working conditions fuel crisis

He stressed: “While we celebrate innovation and leadership, we must also confront a growing crisis of the mental health and well-being of doctors in Nigeria.

“Doctors are at the front lines of care, yet often face overwhelming stressors such as long working hours, high patient loads, poor remuneration, inadequate infrastructure, workplace insecurity, and violence.”

According to him, these challenges have led to increased cases of burnout, anxiety, depression, and even suicide among medical practitioners.

“There is an urgent need for national attention to the mental health crisis affecting doctors in Nigeria,” he added.

He called for systemic reforms, including confidential counselling services, wellness programmes, and safer working environments, urging the government and healthcare institutions to make doctors’ mental well-being a priority in broader health sector reforms.

The NMA chairman reminded stakeholders that a healthy doctor is essential to a healthy population, describing doctors’ mental health as “not just a professional concern but a critical public health issue.”

“Protecting and supporting our healthcare workers is key to sustaining Nigeria’s healthcare system. We reaffirm our commitment to promoting the welfare, professional growth, and mental well-being of all doctors in Kwara and beyond,” Afolabi said.

Policymakers urged to act

Afolabi called on policymakers, healthcare institutions, professional bodies, and the public to invest in the mental health of doctors and empower them to lead innovative healthcare solutions for the benefit of all Nigerians.

According to him, the 2025 AGM is an occasion to review the association’s achievements and celebrate the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals.

He noted that the event aims to discuss pressing matters affecting both the medical profession and the broader healthcare landscape.