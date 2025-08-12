In its recently released financial statement, VFD Group reported a pretax profit of N6.03 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from N3.3 billion in the same period last year.

This growth was mainly driven by investment income, which rose 49.5% to N37.5 billion, compared to N25.1 billion in the previous year.

The top contributors to investment income were interest from placements at N9.6 billion, investment income of N6.6 billion, interest from loans and advances totaling N6.2 billion, and interest from investment logistics of N5.6 billion.

Even though expenses increased by 49.5% to N1.9 billion, the group still recorded a strong net investment income of N35.6 billion.

Total operating expenses went up to N10.7 billion from N9.6 billion, but operating profit held steady at N27.1 billion, up from N16.5 billion.

However, finance costs mainly from borrowing amounted to N21.1 billion, weighing on the bottom line, but post-tax profit still rose notably to N5 billion from N2.5 billion.

The CEO of VFD Group, Nonso Okpala, commented:

“Our first half performance reflects deliberate strategic moves, disciplined portfolio management, improved group-wide efficiency, and focused capital deployment.”

Looking ahead, he added,

“As we move forward, we remain guided by our North Star strategy, a clear path toward continental expansion, deeper institutional capabilities, and market leadership.”

Key Highlights (H1 2025 vs H1 2024)

Gross earnings: N41.1 billion, +43.99% YoY

Net investment income: N35.6 billion, +49.50% YoY

Net revenue: N37.9 billion, +44.74% YoY

Total expenses: N10.7 billion, +11.54% YoY

Operating profit: N27.1 billion, +64.15% YoY

Finance cost: N21.1 billion, +60.18% YoY

Pretax profit: N6.0 billion, +79.97% YoY

As of the trading day ended 11th August 2025, the company shares have recorded a year-to-date performance of 63.51% on NGX, with its share price currently at N12.10.