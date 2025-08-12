The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), through its Costain Unit Command in Lagos State, has insisted that it will continue to ensure that truck drivers do not leave the ports without getting properly latched to the trucks.

This is to prevent the containers from falling and reduce to the barest minimum the rate of accidents caused by these trucks.

This was made known by FRSC Unit Commander, Chief Route Commander, Victor Okelola, when he led some officers on a courtesy visit to NAN Lagos office on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The agency, which said it will continue to trail truck drivers, noted that in spite of its sustained enforcement, some of them operating within that corridor were still recalcitrant.

Okelola said that the visit was to foster a better relationship with NAN with the aim of improving road safety on the corridor, adding that a large number of trucks operated on the corridor due to port activities.

Adequate supervision

The FRSC official said, “We ensure that truckers on this corridor do not leave the ports without getting their containers latched to the trucks so as to prevent the containers from falling.

“Our men at the tank farms and the regulators make sure that no truck leaves without being supervised, and this has reduced to the barest minimum the rate containers fall.’’

Okelola said that the unit was intensifying efforts to tackle recalcitrant truck drivers.

He also said that the unit was clamping down on overloaded vehicles, adding that it was making sure that commercial buses, particularly, had speed limit devices.

He said, “This has been working tremendously for us, as the rate of crashes resulting from speeding is reducing.’’

He called for attitudinal change among motorists for improved road safety.

“Any mistake on the road can be very costly; so, we need to have an attitudinal change.

“We cannot do it alone; we need NAN to help us with its voice,” he said.

What you should know

In a related development, the Lagos State Government had some years ago promised to arrest and prosecute owners and drivers of articulated vehicles for negligence or recklessness, as well as put commercial vehicles whose condition does not conform to the provisions of the State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 on the road.

The move by the state government was due to the incessant truck accidents happening within the state, with the resultant casualty figures, a situation in condemned in strong terms.

The state government had noted that investigations revealed that the accidents usually happen due to negligence and recklessness on the part of the drivers, reiterating that it has resolved not to tolerate unabated truck accidents caused by large containers falling off trucks and injuring or killing innocent citizens.