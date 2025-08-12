The federal government says the Nigerian stock market is experiencing an unprecedented boom, with key indicators showing remarkable growth since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has seen its All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation more than triple, reflecting investor confidence and the impact of sweeping economic reforms.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, at the time of President Tinubu’s inauguration, the NGX All-Share Index stood at 52,973.88 points, with a market capitalisation of N28.845 trillion.

Fast forward to Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the benchmark index has surged to 146,055.89 points, representing a year-to-date return of 41.90%. Market capitalisation has climbed to N92.40 trillion, up from N92.33 trillion in the previous trading session.

“Compared to the market position in 2023, there has been an increase of over 300% in market capitalisation during the Tinubu era,” said Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Corporate Gains and Investor Confidence

The rally has been broad-based, with major listed companies posting significant gains in valuation. Among the top performers are Nestle Nigeria, Presco, Okomu Oil, Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, MTN Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, Lafarge Africa (WAPCO), Nigerian Breweries, NAHCO, and leading banks such as GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA, Stanbic IBTC, Wema Bank, Fidelity Bank, and First Bank Holdings.

Both local and foreign investors have benefited from the bullish market, which analysts attribute to the Tinubu administration’s pro-market policies, including foreign exchange liberalization, fiscal reforms, and renewed investor engagement.

“The truth is that under President Tinubu’s leadership, the Nigerian stock market is thriving, heralding a new era of prosperity and opportunity for all Nigerian stockholders,” Onanuga added.

Reform-Driven Growth

The market’s performance is widely seen as a reflection of broader economic reforms aimed at revitalizing Nigeria’s financial ecosystem. These include efforts to stabilize the naira, attract foreign direct investment, and improve regulatory transparency.

The administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and private sector engagement has also played a role in boosting investor sentiment, Onanuga said.

Despite political criticism from some quarters, the data points to a robust and expanding capital market, positioning Nigeria as one of the most attractive investment destinations in Africa.

Outlook and Implications

Market analysts suggest that if current trends continue, the NGX could see further gains, especially with increased listings, improved corporate earnings, and sustained macroeconomic stability.

The performance of the stock market is now being viewed not just as a financial indicator, but as a barometer of Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth trajectory.