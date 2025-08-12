The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly condemns the treatment of Ms. Comfort Emmanson in the incident aboard an Ibom Air flight on 10 August 2025 and the subsequent lifetime flight ban imposed on her by Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, and General Secretary, Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara on Tuesday , the NBA described the actions are heavy-handed, unlawful, and a grave affront to the rule of law and human dignity.

According to the association, it is deeply disturbing that Ms. Emmanson was forcibly removed from the aircraft, stripped of her clothing in public, and subjected to humiliation that was filmed and circulated online.

The NBA noted that such conduct is degrading, violates her right to dignity and privacy, and falls far short of the standards of civility and professionalism expected in the aviation sector.

“No person, regardless of the circumstances, should be treated in such a dehumanizing manner,” the association emphasized.

The body stated that while Ibom Air has issued its own account of events, other video footage has emerged showing an Ibom Air hostess preventing Ms. Emmanson from alighting from the aircraft, a conduct that could constitute false imprisonment and a possible provocation that escalated the situation.

It stressed this makes it all the more critical that the matter be subjected to an independent, impartial investigation by the appropriate authorities before any disciplinary action is taken against her.

Ban without fair hearing

Faulting the decision to impose a lifetime ban without affording Ms. Emmanson a fair opportunity to be heard is equally troubling, the NBA maintained that Ibom Air has so far only presented its own version of events without giving her the chance to respond.

“This one-sided process, culminating in a ban supported by AON, breaches the fundamental principle of fair hearing and renders the decision legally and morally indefensible.

“The power to suspend or restrict a passenger’s right to fly rests with the appropriate statutory regulator, not private associations or airline operators acting unilaterally,” the association said.

Privacy and criminal concerns

The NBA further condemned the photographing, dissemination, and online circulation of indecent images of Ms. Emmanson is also an egregious invasion of privacy and a criminal act.

“Even if the incident was to be reported, the footage should have been blurred or edited in such a way that it did not expose her nudity to the public.

“Those responsible for capturing and distributing the unedited footage must be identified and prosecuted. Such acts erode public trust and undermine the rights of all citizens to be treated with dignity and respect, “the body demands

The association demanded that Ibom Air immediately withdraw the lifetime ban, issue a public apology to Ms. Emmanson, and cooperate fully with an impartial investigation into this incident.

The association also urged the Minister for Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough inquiry, sanction all those found culpable, and enforce strict compliance with established standards for the humane treatment of air passengers.

Legal support for passenger

In addition, the NBA said it is ready to provide Ms. Emmanson with pro bono legal support to ensure her rights are protected and that she obtains redress for the violations suffered.

“We will not remain silent while the fundamental rights of any Nigerian are trampled upon, whether by public authorities, private corporations, or individuals,” The association stressed.

It emphasized that respect for human dignity and the rule of law must never be compromised, and in this matter, justice must prevail.