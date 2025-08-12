In a display of compassion and commitment to societal well-being, UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, extended its generosity to the less privileged in Lagos through its charity outreach program.

The Foundation visited So-Said Charity Homes Community and SOS Children’s Village in Lagos, where the elderly, children, and vulnerable members of society were presented with essential food items and other relief materials, including several bags of rice, beans, and other necessities, aimed at alleviating hardship and putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

Speaking during the outreach, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to improving lives across Africa, noted that this initiative is one of the ways the Foundation gives back to its communities.

“At UBA Foundation, we believe in touching lives and giving back to the communities where we operate. The elderly and children are among the most vulnerable in society, and it is our responsibility to support them in any way we can. This outreach is a testament to our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development,” she said.

The CEO, So-Said Charity Homes Community, Mrs. Felicia Martins, whose orphanage was among the beneficiaries of the outreach, expressed deep gratitude for the Foundation’s generous gesture.

“We are deeply thankful to UBA Foundation for remembering us and putting smiles on the faces of our residents. These donations will go a long way in providing much-needed relief, especially in these challenging times,” she noted.

Similarly, Programme Director, SOS Children’s Village, Ayodeji Adelopo, lauded the Foundation’s efforts in supporting orphaned and vulnerable children, and sought more meaningful collaboration in the future.

“UBA Foundation has consistently shown that it cares about the welfare of children. This donation will help ensure that the children under our care have access to nutritious meals and other essentials. We appreciate this act of kindness,” he stated.

The beneficiaries, including elderly residents and children, were full of joy as they received the donated items, with many expressing their appreciation for the Foundation’s thoughtfulness.

UBA Foundation’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bola Atta, reiterated the bank’s resolve to drive positive change through impactful initiatives.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to uplift communities through education, empowerment, environment and other programs. Our various outreaches demonstrate our commitment towards making a difference in the society,” she said.

The Foundation has a long-standing tradition of philanthropy, with numerous initiatives across Africa aimed at empowering the underprivileged, from educational scholarships and initiatives to healthcare interventions and poverty alleviation programs

UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment, and Special Projects.