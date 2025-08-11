Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the establishment of a dedicated Borno State Industrial Hub Management Unit to boost trade and investment.

The Industrial Hub, located in the state capital, Maiduguri, is a multi-facility complex designed to stimulate economic growth through diversified processing and manufacturing activities.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani, the governor’s approval underscores the commitment to strengthening the Hub’s operations, improving efficiency, and attracting further investment into the state.

“His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the establishment of a dedicated Borno State Industrial Hub Management Unit to further strengthen the operations of the Industrial Hub in Maiduguri, improve efficiency, and attract more investment into the State,” Tijani stated.

Current industrial capacity

The statement adds that the Hub currently hosts production plants for solar panels, waste recycling, and food processing, including tomato, cassava, ginger, and onion, as well as manufacturing lines for corn chips, biscuits, and school furniture.

“Since its commissioning, the Industrial Hub has shown significant potential to revitalize local industry, generate employment, and promote industrial self-sufficiency,” the statement noted.

New leadership appointment

To oversee this initiative, Governor Zulum has appointed Engr. Bukar Kolomi, Senior Technical Assistant to the Governor, as the Industrial Hub Manager.

Engr. Kolomi is a seasoned administrator with vast experience and technical expertise in engineering and other related fields.

The Borno State Industrial Hub Management Unit will operate under the supervision of the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism to ensure seamless coordination.

What you should know

Between 2011 and 2015, the Njimtilo Industrial Park was established as a core part of Borno’s industrial hub initiative.

The site was designed to host around 16 facilities, including a solar panel plant, furniture workshops, food processing lines for corn chips and tomato products, plastics production, a shoe factory, enamel wire production, and flour milling.

From 2015 to 2021, significant budgets of up to N8.99 billion were allocated for its development, covering construction, plant and equipment procurement, and the commissioning of solar power.

However, satellite imagery shows that as of 2024, much of the site appears abandoned or inactive.

To spur industrial growth, Borno’s policy offers incentives including tax credits, land provision, capacity building, export processing zones, and support for SMEs overseen by the Borno State Investment Promotion Agency (BIPRO) in collaboration with federal agencies.