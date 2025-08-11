President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on retaining the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status for the regulation of medicines and vaccines.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, shared on X on Monday, the global health regulatory body conducted a re-benchmarking exercise from May 28 to May 30, 2025, assessing NAFDAC against globally recognized standards for regulatory performance.

NAFDAC attained ML3 status in 2022, becoming Africa’s first National Regulatory Authority to achieve this milestone in regulating medicines and vaccines (non-producing). In consonance with the WHO policy, periodic reviews are conducted to ensure sustained compliance.

Evaluation process and institutional development plan

The latest evaluation followed a formal re-benchmarking in November 2024 and five Institutional Development Plan (IDP) review meetings between February and April 2025 to assess progress on corrective actions.

President Tinubu welcomes the WHO’s verdict that:

“NAFDAC has successfully maintained a regulatory system that operates as a stable, well-functioning, and integrated framework for regulating medicines and vaccines (non-producing).

“This achievement results from investment by the Government of Nigeria in strengthening the regulatory system,” he said.

Recognition of NAFDAC’s staff and commitment to public health

The President commends NAFDAC’s management and staff for their professionalism, consistency, and dedication to safeguarding public health, noting that this achievement strengthens Nigeria’s standing as a reliable partner in global health security and pandemic preparedness.

President Tinubu reaffirms his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines and vaccines in line with international best practices.

He emphasizes that this milestone complements his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Ongoing healthcare infrastructure and training initiatives

The President acknowledges the progress in the administration’s initiatives to upgrade over 17,000 primary health centres nationwide, improve maternal care and diagnostics in underserved communities, train 120,000 frontline health workers, and double national health insurance coverage within three years.

He underscores that promoting local production of healthcare products remains a priority.

President Tinubu pledges that Nigeria will continue collaborating with credible partners, development agencies, and donor organizations to promote the pharmaceutical sector, attract investment in health-related industries, and expand local manufacturing capacity.

He assures that his administration will continue to support NAFDAC in its journey towards achieving WHO’s Maturity Level 4, the highest global standard of regulatory excellence.