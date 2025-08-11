The Federal Ministry of Education has called on small, medium, and large-scale industries across Nigeria to participate in its Industry Mapping Sensitization Program aimed at connecting technical college students with practical workplace experience.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said the initiative will bridge the skills gap by linking students to industries where they can gain hands-on training in trades ranging from bricklaying and carpentry to artificial intelligence and robotics.

The Industry Mapping Sensitization Program will hold between August 7 and 27, 2025, in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Yola, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

“We are building the future one skill at a time, and we call on industries to partner with us in equipping our youth for the workplace of tomorrow,” the statement read.

The call for industry collaboration follows significant reforms in Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. Since late 2024, the government has shifted the curriculum from 80% theory and 20% practical to 80% practical and 20% theory, upgraded 38 technical colleges, and introduced artisan-led mentorship models.

According to the ministry, the Federal Government will cover the training fees, where participating industries will receive a set fee per student per period of the Student Industrial/Field Work Experience Scheme (SIWES/SFWES) for the three years each student spends in a Technical College

Students will also receive monthly stipends, while industries will get guidance on training and mentoring practices.

The program offers 18 trades, including GSM repair, electrical and solar installation, welding, plumbing, and carpentry.

It will also expand into 14 emerging trades between 2026 and 2027, such as AI/ML, robotics, smart agriculture, networking/security, and creative content development.

Industries will be supported on how to effectively train and mentor students throughout the programme.

Sensitization schedule

The sensitization meetings will take place across the six geopolitical zones:

North Central: Abuja Continental Hotel, 1 Ladi Kwali Street, Zone 4, Abuja, 7th August, 2025 11:00 am

South West Lagos Continental Hotel, 52a Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos 8th August, 2025 11:00 am

North West: Bristol Palace, Aminu Kano Hall, 26, 54-56 Guda Abdullahi Road, Kano Thursday, 14th August, 2025 10:00 am.

North East: Satus Hotel, Lonkoviri Street, Karewa Extension, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State Thursday, 21st August, 2025 11:00 am

South South: Osborn La-Palm Royal Resort, 3, Olaka Street, Off Abacha Road, GRA Phase II, Diobu, Port-Harcourt Monday, 25th August, 2025 10:00 am

South East: Oranto International Airport Hotel, Princely Hall, Enugu Wednesday, 27th August, 2025 10:00 am

Industries interested in joining the North Central or South West sessions can contact 08036576733 or 08033974304, or email tse@education.gov.ng.