The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) says it has received 1.9 million applications across all states of the federation for its ongoing recruitment exercise, with Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, and Katsina States recording the highest number of applicants.

The CDCFIB recruitment was initially scheduled for June 26, but was postponed twice to July 14 and then July 21 due to persistent portal failures.

It officially closed on August 11, 2025, after the August 4 deadline was extended by a week following technical glitches.

In an update posted on its official X account, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board announced the closure of the recruitment portal.

“The official recruitment portal for the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board is now closed. We thank all applicants for their interest and commitment to serving with honour, integrity and national pride.

“Next Step!

“Shortlisted candidates will be contacted shortly with further instructions. Please monitor your email and text messages over the coming weeks for notifications. We also encourage you to regularly check the portal and social media handles for important updates,” they stated.

The exercise targeted Nigerian citizens between 18 and 35 years, who meet minimum height requirements (1.65 m for men, 1.60 m for women), have clean criminal records, and are mentally and physically fit. Minimum educational qualification: at least SSCE with credits, while degrees in fields like law, engineering, medicine, or technical trades were encouraged.

Breakdown of the number of applicants from each state:

Bayelsa – 11,679

Lagos – 14,219

Rivers – 22,214

Ebonyi – 23,614

Delta – 27,977

Zamfara – 29,27

Federal Capital Territory – 30,312

Sokoto – 31,150

Abia – 31,712

Cross River – 32,216

Ekiti – 32,711

Anambra – 32,929

Edo – 33,577

Kebbi – 34,610

Yobe – 38,158

Enugu – 41,280

Ogun – 42,067

Jigawa – 44,457

Gombe – 45,068

Taraba – 45,184

Imo – 48,294

Bauchi – 52,146

Akwa Ibom – 52,521

Ondo – 53,959

Borno – 56,945

Osun – 62,391

Plateau – 63,442

Oyo – 67,25

Adamawa – 68,374

Nasarawa – 76,672

Katsina – 76,901

Kwara – 78,464

Niger – 79,563

Kano – 89,409

Benue – 110,635

Kaduna – 114,592

Kogi – 116,239

About the recruitment

The recruitment drive, coordinated by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, covers four paramilitary agencies: the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Applicants could choose one of three cadres, Superintendent (A), Inspectorate (B), or Assistant (C), across any of the four agencies, with roles ranging from professionals to drivers, clerical officers, and administrative officers

NSCDC: Assistant Inspector, Corps Assistant II/III, Inspector (Nursing)

NCoS: Superintendent of Corrections, Assistant Inspector, Correctional Assistant II/III

NIS: ASI II, Assistant Inspector, Immigration Assistant II/GD/Artisan/Driver

FFS: ASF I (Professional), ASF II (General Duty), Fire Assistant II/III, Inspector (Nursing)

Administrative Roles (across CDCFIB): Administrative Officers I/II, Assistant Executive Officer, Clerical Officer II, Motor Driver Mechanic II.