The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) says it has received 1.9 million applications across all states of the federation for its ongoing recruitment exercise, with Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, and Katsina States recording the highest number of applicants.
The CDCFIB recruitment was initially scheduled for June 26, but was postponed twice to July 14 and then July 21 due to persistent portal failures.
It officially closed on August 11, 2025, after the August 4 deadline was extended by a week following technical glitches.
In an update posted on its official X account, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board announced the closure of the recruitment portal.
“The official recruitment portal for the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board is now closed. We thank all applicants for their interest and commitment to serving with honour, integrity and national pride.
“Next Step!
“Shortlisted candidates will be contacted shortly with further instructions. Please monitor your email and text messages over the coming weeks for notifications. We also encourage you to regularly check the portal and social media handles for important updates,” they stated.
The exercise targeted Nigerian citizens between 18 and 35 years, who meet minimum height requirements (1.65 m for men, 1.60 m for women), have clean criminal records, and are mentally and physically fit. Minimum educational qualification: at least SSCE with credits, while degrees in fields like law, engineering, medicine, or technical trades were encouraged.
Breakdown of the number of applicants from each state:
- Bayelsa – 11,679
- Lagos – 14,219
- Rivers – 22,214
- Ebonyi – 23,614
- Delta – 27,977
- Zamfara – 29,27
- Federal Capital Territory – 30,312
- Sokoto – 31,150
- Abia – 31,712
- Cross River – 32,216
- Ekiti – 32,711
- Anambra – 32,929
- Edo – 33,577
- Kebbi – 34,610
- Yobe – 38,158
- Enugu – 41,280
- Ogun – 42,067
- Jigawa – 44,457
- Gombe – 45,068
- Taraba – 45,184
- Imo – 48,294
- Bauchi – 52,146
- Akwa Ibom – 52,521
- Ondo – 53,959
- Borno – 56,945
- Osun – 62,391
- Plateau – 63,442
- Oyo – 67,25
- Adamawa – 68,374
- Nasarawa – 76,672
- Katsina – 76,901
- Kwara – 78,464
- Niger – 79,563
- Kano – 89,409
- Benue – 110,635
- Kaduna – 114,592
- Kogi – 116,239
About the recruitment
The recruitment drive, coordinated by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, covers four paramilitary agencies: the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).
Applicants could choose one of three cadres, Superintendent (A), Inspectorate (B), or Assistant (C), across any of the four agencies, with roles ranging from professionals to drivers, clerical officers, and administrative officers
- NSCDC: Assistant Inspector, Corps Assistant II/III, Inspector (Nursing)
- NCoS: Superintendent of Corrections, Assistant Inspector, Correctional Assistant II/III
- NIS: ASI II, Assistant Inspector, Immigration Assistant II/GD/Artisan/Driver
- FFS: ASF I (Professional), ASF II (General Duty), Fire Assistant II/III, Inspector (Nursing)
- Administrative Roles (across CDCFIB): Administrative Officers I/II, Assistant Executive Officer, Clerical Officer II, Motor Driver Mechanic II.
