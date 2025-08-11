The Department of Business Administration, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Class of 1998, has called for government intervention following the death of their classmate, Mohammed Sani Sulaiman, the Regional Manager North West at Union Bank Plc, which has been linked to kidnappers.

The alumni mourned the “untimely passing of our dear classmate, Mohammed Sani Sulaiman, affectionately called MSS, whose life was tragically cut short due to the escalating insecurity in our nation.”

This was disclosed in a statement titled, “DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, ABU ZARIA, CLASS OF 1998 (ABUBA’98 CLASS) MOURN THE TRAGIC LOSS OF MOHAMMED SANI SULAIMAN (MSS) – A CALL FOR SECURITY INTERVENTION.”

Sulaiman reportedly lost his life on Monday, August 4, 2025, along the Funtua-Gusau Road, “to the gruesome actions of kidnappers.”

Alumni Demands

According to the alumni, his death is a stark reminder of the urgent need for coordinated action against the rampant insecurity in the country, which has claimed far too many lives.

“MSS lost his life on Monday, August 4, 2025, along Funtua-Gusau Road to the gruesome actions of kidnappers.

“MSS recently took up a new role as Regional Manager North West at Union Bank Plc, overseeing branches in the North Western Region of the bank.

“He was on an assignment visiting those bank branches when this tragedy occurred,” the statement partly reads.

In light of this development, the alumni emphasized the need to address what they described as the alarming insecurity that has claimed countless lives, including that of their friend.

“In the face of this tragedy, we offer our condolences to the family and friends of MSS, while efforts are being coordinated to support the immediate family during this difficult time.

“However, our collective grief must not be in vain. We believe it is imperative for our class and the wider community to speak out against the pervasive insecurity that has plagued our country,” the statement continues.

The alumni made the following key demands:

1. Immediate Government Intervention

They called upon the Federal and State Governments to take decisive and effective measures to address the root causes of insecurity in our land, ensuring the safety and protection of all citizens.

2. Enhanced Security Measures

They urged the implementation of robust security strategies that prioritize the protection of human life and property, particularly in vulnerable communities.

3. Support for Victims’ Families

Additionally, they requested that the Federal and State Governments provide adequate support and compensation to the families of victims of insecurity, acknowledging their suffering and loss.

The alumni also urged fellow citizens, civil society organizations, and all stakeholders to join in demanding meaningful change regarding the insecurity situation.

The alumni expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of MSS.