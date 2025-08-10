The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Prophet Adefolusho Aanu Olasele, founder of The Turn of Mercy Church in Lagos, for allegedly masterminding multiple shipments of potent cannabis known as “Ghana Loud” into Nigeria.

NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, describing it as the result of “months on the run” by the suspect.

The pastor’s capture came amid a nationwide crackdown in which NDLEA operatives seized a total of 3.4 tonnes of assorted drugs across Lagos, Nasarawa, Kano, Gombe, and Edo states.

According to Babafemi, Prophet Adefolusho was arrested on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at his church in Okun Ajah, Ogombo Road, Lekki, after operatives laid in wait from morning until the end of the Sunday service.

“Officers moved in on him the moment he stepped out of the church premises,” Babafemi said.

The clergyman had twice evaded arrest and fled to Ghana in June when NDLEA operatives began trailing him following the seizure of two drug shipments linked to him.

“The first haul 200kg of Ghana Loud was intercepted on June 4, 2025, at Okun Ajah beach, while another 700kg was recovered from his delivery van on July 6, 2025.

“In his statement, he admitted ferrying the illicit consignments through the waterways from Ghana into Nigeria, adding that he fled to the West African country to hide after escaping arrest twice in the past,” Babafemi revealed.

Other NDLEA raids across Nigeria

Lagos: On Thursday, August 7, NDLEA raided an apartment at Kishi House, 11 Layi Ajayi Bembe Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, arresting Benjamin Udo Ukoh and recovering 32 pouches of Canadian Loud cannabis weighing 15.63kg.

Nasarawa: On Saturday, August 9, operatives seized 3,093kg of skunk from Emmanuel Asoquo Johnny (51), Okem Raphael (33), and Chekwube Odo (25) at New Karu.

Kano: On Friday, August 8, 29-year-old Nura Yahaya was caught in Geza, Kumbotso, with 639 blocks of skunk weighing 359kg. On Wednesday, August 6, Umar Adamu Umar (27) was arrested along the Zaria-Kano road with 9kg of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis.

That same Friday, NDLEA seized 20,000 tramadol pills and 200 ampoules of diazepam from Usman Musa (30) at Gadar Tamburawa.

Gombe: On Friday, August 8, a raid at Tudun Wadan Pantami recovered 550,266 opioid pills, mainly tramadol, with suspect Usama Isah arrested. The following day, Ibrahim Adamu (23) was caught on Potiskum road, Bajoga, with 50,000 tramadol capsules.

Edo: On Wednesday, August 6, NDLEA intercepted a white Toyota Hiace bus (plate YAB 5522 K) at Ewu junction, recovering 23,940 tramadol capsules, 1,100 tablets, and 400 ampoules of pentazocine. Suspect Taiye Jethro was arrested.

WADA advocacy efforts continue

Alongside enforcement, NDLEA commands across the country intensified their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization drives in the past week. Activities included lectures at Mind City College, Saki (Oyo State), Gwagwarwa Primary School, Nasarawa LGA (Kano State), and to officers of the Nigerian Army’s 241 Recce Model Battalion in Nguru (Yobe State).

Similar advocacy was carried out for the Engine Grinders Association in Gboko (Benue State). The Ekiti State Command visited the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ado Ekiti, while the Anambra State Command met with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised the Lagos, Nasarawa, Gombe, Kano, and Edo commands for their arrests, seizures, and operational dexterity, urging all officers nationwide to continue the balanced approach to drug control through both enforcement and advocacy.