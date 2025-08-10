The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says over 1,000 companies, representing 20% of more than 5,000 eligible firms, have commenced integration with its newly launched electronic invoicing (e-Invoicing) platform, in a major step toward modernizing Nigeria’s tax administration.

The initiative, which officially went live on August 1, is designed to streamline tax compliance, enhance transparency, and reduce tax evasion across the country.

The announcement was made by Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of FIRS, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Adedeji, the e-Invoicing solution follows a successful pilot phase that began in November 2024, and is now being rolled out in phases, starting with large taxpayers, defined as companies with an annual turnover of N5 billion and above.

“In less than two weeks of the initiative going live, no fewer than 1,000 companies, representing 20% of over 5,000 eligible firms, have so far embraced the solution and commenced integration with the FIRS MBS platform,” Adedeji stated.

MTN Leads the Charge, Others Follow

Among the early adopters, MTN Nigeria became the first taxpayer to transmit live electronic invoices to FIRS, officially ushering in the new e-Invoicing regime.

Other major corporations such as Huawei Nigeria and IHS Nigeria have successfully completed test transmissions and are expected to go live in the coming days.

To support the onboarding process, FIRS has partnered with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to incorporate service providers into the ecosystem. These providers will act as System Integrators and Access Point Providers, facilitating seamless integration and invoice transmission for taxpayers.

“These providers will facilitate the onboarding, integration, and invoice transmission processes for taxpayers,” Adedeji explained.

Deadline Extension and Stakeholder Support

While acknowledging the efforts of companies that attempted to meet the initial August 1 deadline, Adedeji noted that some encountered operational challenges. In response, FIRS has approved a three-month extension, moving the final deadline for onboarding to November 1, 2025.

“In the spirit of encouraging voluntary compliance, the FIRS management has graciously approved a three-month extension of the deadline,” he said.

“The FIRS e-Invoicing implementation team will continue to provide support through stakeholder engagements, including webinars, workshops, and town hall meetings, to ensure a seamless transition for all large taxpayers.”

A New Era in Tax Administration

The national e-Invoicing solution, developed as an Electronic Fiscal System (EFS), offers real-time visibility into commercial transactions and ensures the authenticity, accuracy, and completeness of invoices.

It aligns with global best practices and supports the Federal Government’s broader goals of enhancing revenue assurance, reducing tax evasion, and modernizing tax administration.

The platform is also a key component of the Nigeria Revenue Services Reform Act, which aims to harmonize revenue reporting and establish a single source of truth for government revenues. Following the onboarding of large taxpayers, the system will be extended to medium-sized and emerging businesses, further expanding its reach and impact.

Adedeji commended all stakeholders, including taxpayers, consultants, and service providers, for their cooperation and commitment to the success of the initiative, emphasizing that the e-Invoicing platform represents a transformative shift in Nigeria’s fiscal landscape.