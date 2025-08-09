Truecaller, the global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted calls, has reached 100 million monthly active users in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region as of August 2025.

The figure, covering both Android and iOS users, represents a 19% year-on-year growth.

Nigeria is listed among Truecaller’s largest markets in MEA, alongside Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Algeria, Ghana, and Jordan. In these markets, the app is used on between 20% and 45% of connected smartphones.

Nairametrics reported in April that Truecaller had surpassed 450 million global users, adding 50 million new users over the preceding ten months about 15.5 millions of those in 2025 alone

Growth driver

Truecaller CEO, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, said the strong performance was linked to rising smartphone adoption and mobile data access across the MEA region.

“With the Middle East and Africa experiencing significant growth in smartphone adoption and mobile data adoption, we’re really happy that we’re able to solve communication problems for individuals and businesses in that region. MEA, like India and many other markets, are mobile-first markets with your mobile number being the primary identifier and Truecaller has always grown organically in such markets,” Jhunjhunwala said.

He added that the company is scaling operations and partnerships to consolidate its position in the region.

“We’re continuing to strengthen our organization and our partnerships in the region, because we believe that the MEA is poised for significant growth for many years a

Globally, Truecaller serves over 450 million active users and has been downloaded more than a billion times since its launch in 2009. The company blocked nearly 56 billion unwanted calls in 2024 alone.

What you should know

Earlier this year, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) began an investigation into Truecaller over alleged data breaches of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

The investigation focused on whether the platform’s operations complied with national privacy laws. At the time, the NDPC explained that its approach was remediation-first, requiring companies found in breach to document their data practices, address violations, and undergo compliance monitoring for a period ranging from six months to a year.

This investigation came alongside the rollout of the Nigeria Data Protection Act – General Application and Implementation Directive (NDP Act-GAID), designed to provide clear rules for lawful data processing, cross-border data transfers, and grievance resolution.

The directive also introduced the Standard Notice to Address Grievance (SNAG), enabling individuals to seek remedies directly from companies without going through the commission first. Full implementation of the directive is set for September 2025, with fee-related provisions taking effect in January 2026.