Caller identification app Truecaller has achieved a major milestone by crossing 450 million global users.

The Sweden-based company said it added 50 million new users in the past 10 months alone and approximately 15.5 million new active users since the beginning of 2025.

India remains Truecaller’s largest and most important market.

However, the company said it is now seeing its fastest growth in emerging markets across Africa and Latin America.

Growth in Nigeria and other markets

Newly appointed CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala highlighted strong user acquisition in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Malaysia, and the United States in a recent blog post.

“What started off as a quite basic Caller-ID has over the years transformed to become a loved communication platform that solves many different communication needs.

“We are proud that we now serve more than 450 million users globally.

“We continue to develop safe communication that goes way beyond just a caller-ID and we constantly add new functionality to protect our users before, during, and after a phone call or SMS,” says Rishit Jhunjhunwala.

Truecaller reported an average of 429.4 million active users per month during the fourth quarter of 2024, and at the end of the quarter, the number of monthly active users was 434.5 million.

The company’s leadership transition last year saw Rishit Jhunjhunwala promoted from Chief Product Officer and India Managing Director to CEO, reflecting both India’s continued importance and the company’s global ambitions.

Truecaller faces potential challenges in its core Indian market as the country’s Department of Telecommunications pushes mobile carriers to develop their own caller ID system that could compete with the Swedish firm’s offering.

Financially, Truecaller reported impressive Q4 2024 results with net sales growing 23% year-over-year and profit after tax jumping 29%. The company’s stock has performed strongly, rising 33% year-to-date.

What you should know

Truecaller is a global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication to enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers.

Beyond its core caller ID functionality, Truecaller has been expanding its feature set to include AI-powered call screening and transcription, improved SMS and chat capabilities, and better iOS integration.

The company recently enhanced its live caller ID features for iPhone users after previously being limited by Apple’s operating system restrictions.

With smartphone adoption continuing to rise in emerging markets, Truecaller appears well-positioned for further growth.

However, the company must navigate increasing competition and potential regulatory hurdles, particularly in its key Indian market.