Audu Ogbeh, a veteran politician and former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has died at the age of 78.

According to a statement released by his family on Saturday, August 9, 2025, Ogbeh passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to the nation.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ogbeh held various notable positions.

Legacy of Service

He served as the national chairman of the PDP from 2001 to 2005, resigning due to disagreements over political crises during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure.

Ogbeh held the position of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development under late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from 2015 to 2019, championing agricultural reforms and food security.

He also served as the federal minister of communications from 1982 to 1983 during the Shehu Shagari administration after served as the deputy speaker of the Benue state house of assembly from 1979 to 1982.

Family’s Reaction

The Ogbeh family expressed gratitude for the support received from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers, while requesting privacy during this difficult time.

“We thank friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this time. We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch,” the family stated.

Details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Tributes and Condolences

As news of Ogbeh’s passing spreads, tributes are pouring in, acknowledging his contributions to Nigerian politics and agriculture.

His legacy as a principled leader and dedicated public servant continues to inspire many.