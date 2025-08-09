Droomwork, a revolutionary freelancing platform, officially launches with a mission to connect African talents with high-value local and foreign clients. Designed to bridge the gap between skilled professionals and global markets, Droomwork is poised to transform how African freelancers access and secure job opportunities.

Solving Challenges For Businesses

Businesses often struggle to find reliable freelance talent that’s both skilled and trustworthy, leading to delays, poor output, and wasted resources. Droomwork solves this by:

Vetting African Freelance Tech Professionals all the sieving of resumes, interviewing of talents, and testing talents’ skills is what we take out for you, so you only need to visualize the digitized resume, results of skill test, and recorded interview session before deciding on who to hire.

Vast Audience of Global Talent, we distribute our clients’ job requests to a vast audience of talent across multiple locations and diverse cultures, eliminating the need to post on multiple platforms.

Real-time talent match — Our algorithm matches clients’ requests with an unbeatable level of precision so that you get the exact specification of talent you need based on experience, skills, and location, etc.

Project Management — Corporate clients are offered a project manager who ensures there is no stagnation in project deliverables.

Find talent with different rates — We have a vast pool of verified talents with different hiring rates that match your budget, expectations, and aspirations.

No bottlenecks in communication — We make talents sign a service level agreement with clients so as to guarantee quality of service and deliverables.

Reduced Risk — We make talents sign a Non-disclosure agreement with clients so as to reduce the risk of idea theft.

Smooth payment — Our clients can make direct payments in their local currencies, ranging from NGN, KES ,GHS,USD, GBP,EUR,XAF,XOF ,RMB, and more

Solving Challenges For African Freelancers

Freelance talents in Africa often face barriers such as limited access to high-value clients, delayed payments, a lack of trust in platforms, and conflicts with clients. Droomwork addresses these challenges by providing:

Realistic Vetting Process — We understand that not all our talents are at the same career experience level, so we profile and vet them based on their current career level

Matching with Verified Clients — We protect our talents from unverified clients by ensuring that clients make financial commitments to a secured, trusted, and safe escrow wallet to show genuineness.

Streamlined Project Requirement Documentation We help talents have a smoother work experience by providing tools and resources to help clients better document their requirements Visibility We provide all our verified talents with a public profile page to showcase their skill sets and work

Smooth Withdrawals: Our clients can make direct payments in their local currencies, ranging from NGN, KES, GHS, USD, GBP, EUR, XAF, XOF, RMB, and more.

Empowering the African Economy

Droomwork’s vision extends beyond freelancing it’s about creating economic impact. By providing freelancers with better access to high-paying international jobs, the platform aims to increase income levels, build skills, and foster economic growth across the continent.

Why Now?

As remote work continues to dominate the global employment landscape, Africa positions itself as the youngest growing population of workforce. The demand for African freelancers has never been higher. With its unique features and focus on empowerment, Droomwork positions itself as the go-to platform for companies seeking top-tier talent and freelancers seeking global opportunities.

Founders Vision

We created Droomwork with the vision of leveling the playing field for African freelancers who are seen as underdogs. Drawing inspiration from the success of platforms like Andela, Droomwork is designed specifically to address the unique needs and aspirations of Africa’s growing freelance economy.

“Our dream for Droomwork is to build a platform that not only connects talent with opportunities but also empowers African freelancers to thrive in a globalized economy. We envision a future where African professionals are recognized and celebrated as a driving force in the global freelance industry.”

“Every business deserves to grow with confidence, and that starts with hiring the right talent. While many companies focus on their core strengths, we exist to make access to top-tier digital talent seamless, affordable, and reliable so that they can scale without stress. On the other side, African talents deserve more than just gigs; they deserve access to credible, high-value clients who respect their skills, communicate clearly, and reward them fairly. Droomwork is the bridge between both worlds,” says Fenibo Fubara, Founder of Droomwork.

“We believe taking the African workforce, be it technical talent or the light industry workers, to the cloud would spur innovation as technology is a great enabler. We want to take the African workforce to the cloud and increase the continent’s productivity output through the labour force “, says Fortune Fubara, Co-founder.

This vision aligns with the broader goal of fostering economic growth and innovation across Africa while opening doors for businesses worldwide to access world-class talent.

Traction

The fully bootstrapped and God-funded startup is founded by mission-driven entrepreneur, third-time founder Fenibo Fubara, and Fortune Tamunotonye, and backed by early partnerships with public and private stakeholders. Droomwork recently held a Tech Talent Contest in Rivers State, crowning the first ’Face of Rivers Tech’ and onboarding over 1,000 skilled professionals, adding up to a total talent user base of over 12,000.

About Droomwork

Droomwork is a freelancing platform designed to connect African freelance talents with both local and foreign clients. With a focus on trust, efficiency, and economic impact, Droomwork is redefining the freelancing experience for African talent. For more information, visit www.droomwork.io.

admin@droomwork.io

Droomwork Ltd