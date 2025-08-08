Organised labour in Taraba State has announced plans to embark on a statewide strike beginning Monday, August 11, following what it described as ongoing irregularities tied to the state’s Biometric Data Capture Committee.

The strike action, declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), was confirmed in a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

The decision was the outcome of a resolution reached at the Joint State Administrative Council meeting held on August 6. According to the statement, signed by NLC Chairman Peter Jediel and TUC Chairman Sule Abasu, the strike is aimed at pushing back against alleged illegal activities by the Biometric Data Capture Committee and the state government’s inaction in addressing earlier concerns raised by labour.

Labour leaders have accused the committee of engaging in practices that have negatively impacted civil servants, including unauthorized deductions and discrepancies in wage administration. The unions argue that despite issuing an ultimatum to the state government, there has been no concrete response or action to rectify the issues, prompting the latest escalation.

“Following the mandate of the Joint State Administrative Council of the NLC and TUC, the leadership is compelled to act decisively in collaboration with stakeholders to check the illegality perpetrated by the biometric data capture committee,” the statement read.

Some contexts

As part of preparations, the unions have directed their affiliates to commence immediate mobilisation ahead of the strike.

“Strike is hereby declared to commence from the early hours of Monday, August 11, 2025,” the statement continued. “Mobilisation commences immediately. All workers, civil society organizations, and the masses are hereby put on notice to stock their houses for all necessary provisions.”

The directive further urged all affiliates of the NLC and TUC, along with civil society organizations within the state, to set up strike implementation committees within their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to ensure coordination and adherence to the strike guidelines.

More insights

While the statement did not specify how long the industrial action is expected to last, it indicates a firm stance by labour against what it sees as systemic administrative failures and lack of transparency.

The announcement has already begun to spark public reactions across the state, particularly among workers who have raised concerns about irregular salary payments and unresolved biometric verification issues in recent months.

The state government has yet to release an official response to the strike notice. However, with tensions mounting and the date of the strike fast approaching, observers say there is still a narrow window for dialogue that could avert a complete shutdown of public services in Taraba.

The labour unions have indicated their willingness to engage but say any negotiation must begin with a clear commitment by the government to address the biometric-related grievances in good faith.