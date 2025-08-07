The Alliance for Action Against Pesticides in Nigeria (AAPN) says Nigeria is losing about $363 million annually due to the European Union’s ban on Nigerian beans exports over hazardous pesticide residues.

Prof. Simon Irtwange, Co-Founder of AAPN, made this known during a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, themed “Stop the Spread of Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs).”

According to him, over 76% of Nigeria’s agricultural exports are routinely rejected by the EU for safety reasons linked to pesticide contamination.

He explained that the rejections are mostly due to pesticide residues from chemicals banned internationally but still permitted in Nigeria.

He said the rejection had, in the last decade, affected not only beans but also sesame seeds, melon seeds, dried fish, peanut chips, groundnut, palm oil, and yam.

Trade losses and reputational damage

Irtwange noted that the trade restrictions result in massive financial losses and harm the country’s global reputation.

Citing available data, Irtwange said Nigeria uses about 23,400 metric tonnes of pesticides annually across agriculture and other sectors.

He noted that as of 2017, Nigerian farmers and agro-based companies were spending an estimated 400 million dollars each year on pesticides, based on statistics from the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute.

“Currently, Nigeria registers and allows over 400 pesticide formulations, over 50% of which are considered highly hazardous and banned in the EU, US, and parts of Asia,” he said.

Irtwange stressed that more than 80% of pesticides distributed to smallholder farmers in Nigeria have been banned or phased out internationally, mostly due to health and safety concerns.

He identified frequent health problems associated with these chemicals to include respiratory issues, skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, and eye irritation.

Chronic exposure, he warned, may lead to reproductive disorders, cancers, and neurotoxicity.

Call for agroecological alternatives

Calling for urgent action, Irtwange urged lawmakers, agricultural ministries, and philanthropic organizations to promote safer alternatives, such as bio-pesticides, organic fertilizers, and agroecological practices.

He recommended that such alternatives be integrated into constituency projects, input support schemes, extension services, and budget lines, especially to benefit smallholder farmers.

“The National Assembly should enact a pesticide and agroecological control bill focused on protecting the health and environment of Nigerians.

“The bill should promote full disclosure, transparency, public participation, and strong oversight,” he added.

Legal expert decries toxic chemical distribution

Mrs Oreoluwa Adelakun, Legal Lead at AAPN, also spoke at the event, urging legislators and regulatory agencies to halt the circulation of highly hazardous pesticides in Nigeria.

She criticized the continued distribution of toxic agrochemicals through constituency projects, noting that many farmers and communities remain unaware of the long-term health and environmental risks.

She warned that these substances are contaminating water bodies, degrading soil quality, and putting vulnerable groups such as farmers, pregnant women, children, and consumers at serious risk.