The Niger State Government has disclosed that it is in discussions with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to revive dormant rail lines and eventually deploy tank wagons for the transportation of petroleum products to Minna and other parts of the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago revealed the plan during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to the Government House in Minna, according to a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

He explained that the plan is intended to serve as a long-term alternative to road-based fuel haulage, especially in light of the closure of key roads to articulated vehicles.

The revitalised rail network, once operational, would help ensure the steady and more efficient supply of petroleum products across the state.

“He revealed that discussions are on with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to revitalize rail lines and on how to provide tank wagons for free flow supply of products to Minna, saying that IPMAN would be invited to be part of the discussion to ensure the smooth implementation of the initiative,” the statement read in part.

Bago named several strategic locations, including Beji, Mokwa, Akare, and Makera, as key discharge points under the planned rail logistics network. He added that the government intends to fully utilise these corridors once the rail infrastructure is operational.

More insights

The current logistics bottleneck arises from the temporary closure of the Lapai-Paiko and Minna-Bida roads to heavy-duty vehicles.

While Governor Bago acknowledged the difficulties this has created for petroleum marketers and transporters, he defended the decision as necessary to prevent further road damage and to pave the way for planned upgrades, including the construction of toll gates and weighbridges.

He also encouraged marketers to secure land near the proposed toll points for future developments such as mega fuel or gas stations. According to the governor, his administration remains committed to supporting private sector investment, especially as the state positions itself to become an oil-producing region.

What you should know

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has been engaging with various state governments to revive dormant rail corridors that pass through their territories, with the goal of enhancing intra-state and regional logistics.

States such as Plateau, Enugu, and now Niger are already in advanced discussions with the NRC to activate rail services that can support key sectors like petroleum distribution, agriculture, and mining.

The NRC’s strategy reflects a broader push to decentralize rail development by working directly with subnational governments to leverage existing infrastructure and reduce pressure on road networks.