The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new set of strict screening procedures for exceptionally high-performing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who are under 16 years of age.

This development follows a federal policy that pegs the minimum age for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions at 16, with exceptions only granted to a limited number of underage candidates who meet rigorous academic and psychological benchmarks.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed the new procedures during a virtual meeting with vice chancellors and heads of admissions in Abuja.

Why the new measures?

Professor Oloyede explained that the decision was aimed at curbing what he described as academic abuse and the practice of pushing emotionally and psychologically unready children into the university system.

While reaffirming the 16-year age threshold, he said the only exceptions will be for candidates who prove exceptional academic brilliance.

Underage candidates seeking consideration must meet the following academic criteria:

Minimum UTME score of 320 out of 400 (80%)

Post-UTME score of at least 80%

Minimum of 80% in a single sitting of WAEC or NECO, equivalent to 24 points out of 30

Candidates are not allowed to combine results from different examination bodies, such as mixing WAEC and NECO.

For science candidates, mathematics must be among the top-scoring subjects, and for arts candidates, English must be included.

Post-UTME still required for underage applicants

Even in universities where the general post-UTME process has been suspended, underage candidates will still be required to undergo a dedicated post-UTME screening.

Professor Oloyede urged relevant institutions to assess all under-16 candidates through a dedicated post-UTME, even if the school has suspended such a process for the general admission population, noting that JAMB will then collate the academic records and forward only those who meet all benchmarks for further screening.

New Committee to oversee screening

To implement this new system, JAMB has set up a 23-member National Committee on Underage Admission, chaired by Professor Oloyede himself.

The committee will conduct screenings in Abuja, Lagos, and Owerri, and has also been tasked with assessing the emotional and psychological readiness of the candidates.

In addition to academic benchmarks, JAMB announced the introduction of a fourth layer of assessment that will now include affective and psychomotor evaluations.

This is a major shift, as these areas were previously not considered in the admission process.

A subcommittee of education experts, chaired by Professor Taoheed Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports and expert in special education, has been assigned to design the screening template for these new evaluations. The framework is expected to be submitted within one week.