The Walton family, heirs to the Walmart empire, collectively added $11 billion to their fortunes in a single day as shares of the world’s largest retailer surged over 4% on Thursday.

Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, saw her net worth rise by $3.6 billion to $112.2 billion, placing her 16th on the global rich list, according to Forbes real-time data.

Her brothers, Rob and Jim Walton, each added $3.7 billion, bringing their net worths to $121.9 billion and $120.8 billion, respectively, ranking 12th and 13th globally.

The wealth boost comes on the back of a 4.08 percent rally in Walmart Inc. stock, which closed at $103.36, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the retailer’s AI-powered logistics and expansion into high-margin segments such as healthcare and financial services.

The three siblings, along with other descendants of Sam Walton, collectively own around 45 percent of Walmart’s shares, making them the single largest shareholder group.

The stock movement, which added tens of billions to Walmart’s market capitalization, translated directly into a multibillion-dollar windfall for the family.

What we know about the Walton family

While Rob and Jim Walton have had long-standing roles within the company, Alice Walton has distinguished herself by focusing on philanthropy and the arts. She notably opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2011, home to works by Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and Mark Rothko.

More recently, she has directed her energies toward healthcare reform through the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, which evolved from her earlier holistic health institute founded in 2021.

Rob Walton, the eldest sibling, took over as Walmart’s chairman after their father’s death in 1992, a position he held until 2015 when his son-in-law, Greg Penner, succeeded him.

More insight

In June 2024, Rob retired from the board entirely, though he remains deeply involved in family ventures. In 2022, he led a group that acquired the NFL’s Denver Broncos for $4.7 billion, later transferring control of the franchise to Penner.

Jim Walton, the youngest of the three, serves as chairman of Arvest Bank Group, a family-owned regional bank with assets of $26 billion. He stepped down from Walmart’s board in 2016, making way for his son Steuart. Jim’s daughter, Annie Proeitti, chairs the $5.7 billion Walton Family Foundation, the family’s primary philanthropic arm.

Despite their vast wealth, the Walton heirs have largely kept a low profile compared to tech billionaires. However, with Walmart’s pivot into cutting-edge retail technology, supply chain AI, and healthcare delivery, the family’s wealth is becoming more actively tied to the performance of a modernized business model.