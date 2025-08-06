The Lagos State Government has issued a stop-work order on a construction project located at 18 Kunle Ogedengbe Crescent, Magodo, due to the absence of approved engineering designs for drainage and embankment works.

The order, issued by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, followed an on-site inspection on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Ministry and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi.

Dr. Olumide stated that the development poses potential risks to surrounding infrastructure and properties, as the site directly abuts the Adetoro–Adelaja road embankment—an area with serious implications for stormwater discharge, flood control, and structural stability.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, has ordered a stop-work on a site at 18 Kunle Ogedengbe Crescent, Magodo, pending the production of an approved engineering drawing with proper drainage details and adequate embankments for the abutting road.

“The Commissioner, who made this known during an inspection of the area on Wednesday, said that the stop-work order was important to ensure safety and orderly development.

“The concerned property from which an engineering drawing is being requested is located adjacent to the Adetoro-Adelaja road with implications for storm water discharge, flood management, and infrastructure stability,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The statement noted that work on the site would remain suspended until the developers submit an approved engineering design that includes proper drainage details and adequate embankment measures.

Dr. Olumide emphasized the need for the developers to demonstrate their commitment to regulatory compliance, especially in ways that do not compromise the safety of residents in the surrounding neighbourhood.

“For work to continue on this site, the developers must tender their approved engineering design and convince us of their seriousness to uphold the approved standards so as not to compromise the safety of others in the neighbourhood,” he said.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to enforcing Lagos State’s physical planning laws to protect lives and property while promoting responsible urban development.

It warned that unregulated construction often results in environmental hazards such as flooding, drainage system failure, and road degradation.

Dr. Olumide was accompanied on the inspection by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, and other senior Ministry officials.

The stop-work order will remain in effect until the required engineering drawings are submitted and approved. These must include detailed drainage plans and structural designs for stabilizing the adjoining road embankment.