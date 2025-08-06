The Federal Government has secured a $25.35 million concessionary loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to support an initiative aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children in Kaduna State.

The funding agreement, which was signed on behalf of the Kaduna State Government, forms a key part of a $62.8 million multi-partner financing package to boost access to inclusive, quality education in one of Nigeria’s most affected regions.

Announced in a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations at Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday, the loan will support the Reaching Out-of-School Children programme a large-scale education intervention targeting vulnerable groups including girls, children with disabilities, and internally displaced persons.

The programme is expected to enrol over 100,000 children, build or upgrade more than 200 schools, and improve the learning environment and teacher capacity across underserved communities in the state.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who was represented by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, said the initiative reflects the government’s emphasis on transparency, accountability, and results-based investment in social development.

He noted that with millions of children still out of school in northern Nigeria, every dollar of investment must deliver tangible impact. He also praised Kaduna’s leadership, stating that the programme could serve as a model for replication in other states.

Kaduna boosts education budget, targets 102 new schools

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to education reform, revealing that the government has already paid its full counterpart contribution of $1 million. According to the governor, education now accounts for 26% of the state’s 2025 budget. Under the new programme, Kaduna will construct 102 climate-resilient schools and rehabilitate 170 existing institutions to support the return of out-of-school children to formal learning.

Describing the initiative as one that restores dignity and opportunity to every child, Sani emphasised that the effort goes beyond infrastructure, focusing also on equity and social justice. The upgraded and newly built schools will prioritise accessibility for marginalised groups, including girls and children with special needs, with a focus on hard-to-reach rural communities.

Dr Wahid Al-Bahar, Director-General of the Kuwait Fund, described the project as “an investment in hope.”

He noted that the fund is proud to support efforts that ensure no child is left behind and stressed that success would be measured by increased enrolment, improved learning outcomes, and community ownership.

Other key contributors to the blended financing structure include the Islamic Development Bank, which is providing a $10.5 million loan, the Global Partnership for Education with a $15.45 million grant, the Education Above All Foundation with $10 million, Save the Children International with $0.5 million in technical assistance, and Kaduna State’s own contribution of $1 million.

The Federal Ministry of Finance will provide fiduciary oversight and coordinate performance tracking alongside Kaduna State and development partners. This includes regular reviews to monitor student enrolment, teacher training, and measurable learning improvements.

The $62.8 million programme, anchored on community-based solutions and institutional reforms, is expected to set a new standard for education financing in Nigeria.

By targeting the root causes of exclusion poverty, displacement, gender inequality, and lack of infrastructure—the initiative aims to not only bring children back to school but also keep them there.