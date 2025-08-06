The Governor of Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, has banned transport unions and a private firm, Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd, from collecting any form of revenue in the state.

A statement on Wednesday in Benin by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor, said that the groups no longer have the authority to collect levies, taxes, or dues.

The government raised concerns over the resurgence of illegal collections by unions acting under misleading pretenses across various parts of the state.

Ikhilor explained that some of the unions were previously allowed to support the Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) under strict conditions that they have now violated.

He said that their activities reportedly include unauthorized cash collection, intimidation, extortion, and harassment of motorists and traders, violating the terms of their engagement.

“As a result, the state government has immediately banned NURTW, RTEAN, ANNEWAT, and Drivers on Wheel from any revenue-related activity across Edo.

“These groups, including Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd, are no longer permitted to collect dues from any individual, driver or road user statewide.

“Credible reports indicate that Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd and its operatives have engaged in serious abuse of power, leading to widespread public extortion,” he said

The SSG noted that Governor Okpebholo viewed the illegal activities as economic sabotage and a grave threat to law, order, and public confidence in governance.

He stressed that intimidation of motorists or abuse in the name of revenue collection would no longer be tolerated under any circumstances in the state.

“All union revenue operations are now suspended indefinitely pending further directives from the Edo Government and relevant regulatory bodies.

“The new order prohibits any person or group under the listed unions from collecting payments or levies from road users in any form.

“Motorists and traders are advised not to comply with demands for cash or other illegal payments made by the banned transport unions,” he added

Ikhilor encouraged citizens to report illegal revenue collection activities directly to the Edo Special Task Force led by SP Michael Anetor.

According to him, complaints can be directed to the official task force contact number: 08038157126 for prompt investigation and enforcement action by the authorities.

He said that the state government had formally notified the Commissioner of Police and all security agencies to act against any violations of the revenue ban.

He further explained that security agents have now been authorised to arrest and prosecute anyone or any group acting contrary to the governor’s directive immediately.

What you should know

Policy experts at Nextier have earlier called for the criminalisation of using thugs — popularly known as agberos — and third-party agents for revenue collection by state and local governments in Nigeria, citing the need to curb rising violence and extortion.

This recommendation was made by Chukwuma Okoli and Ndu Nwokolo of Nextier in a newly released Policy Brief titled “Violent Revenue Collection by Subnational Governments in Nigeria” (May 2025 edition).

The report highlights how the growing push by subnational governments to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has led to the engagement of unofficial agents—many of whom resort to violence in enforcing collections.