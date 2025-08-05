Infinix Nigeria has made a bold statement in 2025 with three headline-making smartphones released across the first half of the year.

Whether you’re a fashion-forward creative, an on-the-go professional, or someone who just wants a good phone without breaking the bank, there’s something for you: the AI-powered NOTE 50 Pro, the ultra-chic HOT 60 Pro+, and the versatile SMART 10 Plus.

Note 50 Pro – When Davido Is Your AI Assistant

The NOTE 50 Pro blends premium performance with real-world personality. The standout feature? One-Tap AI ∞ Assistant (Folax) with Davido as the official voice.

Imagine hearing your favorite Afrobeats star respond when you activate AI features – like summarizing long texts, editing documents, masking sensitive info from images, or translating real-time calls.

And it doesn’t stop at smarts. The NOTE 50 Pro also brings:

6.78” AMOLED Display, 144Hz refresh rate, with buttery smooth visuals.

90W Wired + 30W Wireless Charging for its durable 5200mAh battery.

50MP Samsung GN5 OIS camera, plus ultra-wide lens.

Metal ArmorAlloy™ Frame inspired by luxury auto design.

It’s a flagship phone with attitude, and yes, it talks back.

Hot 60 Pro+ – The Phone That Serves Looks And Smarts

Gen Z and content creators, this one is for you. The HOT 60 Pro+ is the world’s slimmest 3D curved AMOLED phone at just 5.95mm. But its good looks are backed by tech that understands your vibe:

50MP SONY IMX882 camera, VLOG mode, and fast uploads with Helio G200 processor.

AI Photo Tools: Retouch with AI Eraser, extend images beyond the frame, and stylize with Vogue Portraits.

Google Circle to Search lets you search anything on your screen instantly—just draw a circle.

45W Fast Charging, 5160mAh battery, and JBL speakers.

Whether you’re shooting TikToks in Lagos or recording podcasts in Port Harcourt, the HOT 60 Pro+ is your style-savvy sidekick.

Smart 10 Plus – Budget-Friendly, No Basics

Launched early in the year, the SMART 10 Plus proves that entry-level doesn’t mean low performance:

Android 14 Go Edition with clean, fluid interface.

6.6” HD+ Screen and 5000mAh battery.

Up to 6+6GB RAM + 128GB Storage.

AI-enhanced camera with scene detection and beautification.

Bonus: You also get Circle to Search, just like the big boys.

These phones are more than specs, they’re smart, stylish, and made to match how you live.

