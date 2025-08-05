The Federal Government is currently constructing 6,112 housing units across Northern Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano, Benue, and other states, under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

This was revealed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, during a recent interactive session in Kaduna, as contained in a statement released by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation on Tuesday.

Dangiwa stated that the projects are part of current administration’s broader vision to use housing as a catalyst for job creation, economic empowerment, and social stability.

According to him, the Renewed Hope City in Karsana, FCT, comprises 3,112 housing units, while Kano is hosting 1,500 units. In addition, 250-unit estates have been completed in Benue, Katsina, Gombe, Yobe, Sokoto, and Nasarawa, bringing the total number of homes under construction in the region to 6,112.

“The Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has unveiled far-reaching achievements of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Housing Programme across Northern Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Dangiwa listed the Renewed Hope City Projects totaling 4,612 Units, with Karsana, FCT having 3,112 housing units, and 1,500 units Renewed Hope City, and 500-unit Estate in Kano.

“Accordingly, he mentioned that the Renewed Hope Estate Projects have 250 units each delivered in Katsina, Gombe, Yobe, Sokoto, Benue, and Nasarawa, totatlling 1,500 units.”

The minister noted that all project sites are being developed with integrated road networks, water systems, solar lighting, and basic amenities to ensure liveability.

Beyond infrastructure, Dangiwa said the housing projects have so far generated over 152,000 direct and indirect jobs across the North. Many young artisans now earn as much as N150,000 monthly, contributing to household income and local economic growth.

More insights

The Minister also disclosed plans to deliver 100 affordable homes in each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas under the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme.

He added that the Ministry is scaling up efforts to expand the reach of the programme through mortgage and rent-to-own financing, and the development of building material manufacturing hubs to drive down construction costs.

On humanitarian support, Dangiwa mentioned that 252 homes are being built across seven northern states including Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Benue, and Sokoto to resettle families displaced by conflict. The pilot site in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, is already underway to support victims of the December 2023 military airstrike.

The Ministry has also completed over 150 urban renewal and slum upgrade projects, with another 100 ongoing. Key locations include Tudun Wada (Sokoto), Yankaba (Kano), and Tunga (Niger), Dangiwa revealed. Through its Special Projects Unit, the Ministry has delivered 71 classrooms, 15 health centres, 58 boreholes, and 63 rural access roads, backed by an investment of over N61 billion. These efforts have created over 10,700 additional jobs.

Dangiwa described the housing programme as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to rebuilding lives and restoring dignity.