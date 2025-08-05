The Nigerian All-Share Index started the week on a positive note, closing Monday, August 4th, with a 2,808.71-point gain to settle at 144,071.76.

This marks a 1.99% increase from Friday’s close of 141,263.05, despite a slight dip in market volume.

Daily trading volume fell from 1.08 billion shares on Friday to 811 million shares on Monday, but that did not stop the market from pushing higher.

The total market capitalization edged up to N91.1 trillion, compared to N89.37 trillion recorded in the previous session, across 35,963 deals.

Among the day’s top performers, LASACO, ROYALEX, and UPDC all hit the maximum daily gain of 10%.

On the downside, TRANSPOWER and ACADEMY were the biggest laggards, dropping by 10%.

In terms of trading volume, FCMB and UNIVINSURE led the pack, recording the highest number of shares exchanged during the session.

Market summary

Current ASI: 144,071.8

Previous ASI: 141,263.1

Day Change: +1.99%

Year-to-Date Performance: +39.98%

Volume Traded: 811 million shares

Market Cap: N91.1 trillion

Top 5 gainers

LASACO: Up 10.00% to N2.86

ROYALEX: Up 10.00% to N1.65

UPDC: Up 10.00% to N5.94

UACN: Up 9.97% to N97.10

SOVRENINS: Up 9.94% to N1.88

Top 5 losers

TRANSPOWER: Down 10.00% to N288.00

ACADEMY: Down 10.00% to N9.90

JOHNHOLT: Down 9.59% to N6.60

TOTAL: Down 9.22% to N640.00

ETI: Down 9.21% to N34.00

Trading volume

Daily trading volume fell from 1.08 billion shares on Friday to 811 million shares on Monday.

FCMB led the volume chart with a robust 84.9 million shares traded.

UNIVINSURE followed with 82.5 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

FIDELITYBK ranked third with 45.4 million shares.

AIICO and VERITASKAP completed the top five with 40.1 million and 39.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

GTCO led with trades worth N2.7 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK with N1.8 billion, and DANGCEM at N1.5 billion.

FCMB posted N979.4 million, while FIDELITYBK rounded out the top five with N955.5 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) delivered a mixed performance:

DANGOTE CEMENT gained 9.22%,

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES rose 5.07%,

BUACEMENT added 4.73%.

FUGAZ stocks showed a more tempered performance:

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 0.60%, ZENITHBANK rose 0.52%, GTCO gained 0.5%.

UBA declined 0.71%, and ACCESSCORP shed 0.71%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index is firmly on a bullish trajectory, having broken through the 144,000 mark accompanied by rising investor participation.

If the rally in select heavyweight stocks continues and the market avoids being seen as overbought, the positive momentum is likely to carry on in the near term.