The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has announced plans to begin issuing practice licenses to individuals and organisations offering procurement training in Nigeria.

The move is aimed at eliminating quackery and promoting professionalism within the procurement sector.

Director-General of the BPP, Dr. Adebowale A. Adedokun, announced the plan during a July 31 keynote at the NIQS National Workshop in Enugu, according to a statement by BPP’s Head of Public Relations, Zira Zakka Nagga, on Tuesday.

According to Dr. Adedokun, the licensing initiative will help institutionalise a new generation of well-trained procurement professionals while ensuring quality and standardisation in procurement training.

He also revealed that BPP, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, is finalising a debarment procedure to sanction procurement law violators, reinforcing its push for higher standards through stricter enforcement and strategic partnerships.

Adedokun highlighted the recent upgrade of the Nigerian Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO), which reportedly saved over N173 billion in six months via improved transparency and price intelligence.

He announced the rollout of 17 newly revised Standard Bidding Documents (SBDs), covering categories from goods and consultancy to infrastructure and defence, describing them as mandatory under the Procurement Act and vital for transparency and fair competition.

Other reforms include e-procurement systems to reduce manual interference, raised approval thresholds that have cut processing times by up to 300%, and expanded partnerships with global institutions such as the World Bank and UNDP.

The DG urged Quantity Surveyors to support nationwide procurement audits and champion transparency and value-for-money, while previewing new initiatives including SME-friendly policies, community-based procurement, and the revival of the National Procurement Conference.

He concluded by framing procurement not as a bureaucratic hurdle, but a strategic tool for national development.

The workshop drew procurement professionals, academics, and policymakers united in advancing governance reforms across Nigeria.