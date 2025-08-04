International Breweries Plc staged a strong comeback in Q2 2025, posting a pretax profit of N26.4 billion, a sharp turnaround from the N61.8 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.

This recovery pushed its half-year profit to N61.5 billion, compared to a loss of N150.2 billion in the first half of 2024.

The positive performance was driven by a sharp drop in finance costs and solid revenue growth.

Revenue rose 39.49% year-on-year to N167.3 billion in Q2 2025, bringing total sales for the first half of the year to N340 billion, up from N223.1 billion in H1 2024.

While the cost of production increased to N105.4 billion in the quarter from N86.2 billion a year ago, the company still managed to grow its gross profit by 83.51% to N61.9 billion.

Operating expenses including administrative, marketing, and distribution costs rose to N31.7 billion, a 16.68% increase from N27.2 billion in the same period last year.

However, the most significant boost came from a steep reduction in finance costs, which dropped from N23.7 billion to just N1.94 billion, reinforcing the company’s return to profitability.

On the balance sheet, total assets stood at N706.6 billion as of June 2025, slightly down from N727.8 billion in December 2024.

The company also made progress in cutting its retained losses, reducing the figure to N200.6 billion from N241.9 billion a year earlier.

Key Highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024): Revenue: N167.3 billion, +39.49% YoY

Cost of Sales: N105.4 billion, +22.25% YoY

Gross Profit: N61.9 billion, +83.51% YoY

Administrative, Marketing, and Distribution Expenses: N31.7 billion, +16.68% YoY

Finance Cost: N1.9 billion, -91.79% YoY

Pretax Profit: N26.4 billion, +142.81% YoY

Total Assets: N706.6 billion, -2.92% YoY

As of market close on August 1, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N13.80, reflecting a 148.65% year-to-date gain.