Uzbekistan has begun enforcing a new wage rule for foreign workers, a move that underscores the government’s tightening grip on labor standards and its effort to bring expatriate pay closer in line with local economic realities.

The policy, which took effect on August 1, 2025, raises the minimum monthly salary for foreign nationals to UZS 1,271,000($99.6) an increase from the previous UZS 1,155,000($90.2).

The updated threshold applies to both new applicants and those renewing work permits or accreditation cards, affecting a wide range of expatriates employed by foreign companies, NGOs, and media outlets in the country.

Employers hiring expatriates must now ensure that salaries meet or exceed the revised threshold or risk delays and potential rejections in the application process.

Exceptions remain for interns, volunteers, and short-term business visitors, but foreign nationals entering into formal employment under local contracts will be required to comply.

What officials say

Officials in Tashkent describe the policy as part of a broader initiative to strengthen oversight of the expatriate workforce while ensuring fair pay standards across the labor market.

The government has emphasized that the measure is designed to reduce underpayment of foreign workers compared to local employees and to bring greater transparency and standardization to hiring practices. By raising the wage floor, authorities are also signaling an intent to discourage companies from employing expatriates at rates seen as uncompetitive or exploitative.

For employers, the regulation introduces new compliance challenges. Firms will need to re-evaluate salary structures and review existing employment contracts ahead of upcoming applications.

While multinational corporations and larger firms may already offer compensation above the new threshold, smaller businesses and non-profits, many of which rely heavily on international staff, are expected to feel the impact more keenly. Adjustments to salaries could place additional strain on their operating budgets.

What Foreign nationals are advised to do

Foreign nationals currently working in Uzbekistan are being advised to check their contracts well before their next work permit renewal. If salaries fall below the UZS 1,271,000 minimum, employers will be required to amend agreements to avoid complications.

Reports warn that not all organizations may be prepared for the regulatory change, and expatriates are being urged to engage with their HR teams to confirm compliance. Applications submitted before August 1 will still be assessed under the current UZS 1,155,000 threshold, but any filed after that date will be subject to the new requirement.

Though modest in size, the salary adjustment underscores Uzbekistan’s broader economic reform agenda and reflects its efforts to professionalize and regulate the labor market. Analysts note that the move is part of a pattern of incremental policy shifts aimed at creating a more structured business environment, particularly for foreign firms and workers.

The increase may also be seen as a signal to international partners and investors that the government is committed to balancing labor market flexibility with protections against wage suppression.

For expatriates planning to remain in Uzbekistan beyond the summer, ensuring their contracts are aligned with the new rule will be critical to maintaining legal employment status and avoiding disruptions. Employers, meanwhile, will need to act quickly to adjust pay packages and internal processes to meet the tightened standards.