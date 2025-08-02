The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has denied reports alleging vandalism on the Lagos–Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway, stressing that the corridor remains safe for passengers and operations.

The clarification was contained in a statement released on Saturday in Lagos by the corporation’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, and reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In the statement, NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, described the online report and video circulating on the matter as misleading.

Opeifa explained that the incidents referenced in the report did not occur on the Lagos–Ibadan Standard Gauge line but on the old narrow-gauge corridor in Oyo State. He stated that the thefts took place between August 7 and August 27, 2024, around Erunmu, where E-clips and short rails were carted away.

More insights

According to Opeifa, after the vandalism involving E-clips and short rails on the old narrow-gauge corridor in Oyo State, the NRC immediately launched community engagement initiatives with the village head of Erunmu, local vigilante groups, and the police. Sensitisation campaigns were also conducted to discourage scrap dealers from buying stolen railway components.

These efforts led to the arrest of several suspects, who were handed over to the Railway Police Command in Lagos for investigation and prosecution.

Opeifa stressed that since these measures were taken, no new cases of vandalism have been recorded on that corridor. He also confirmed that train services on the Lagos–Ibadan Standard Gauge line have not been affected.

The NRC warned against vandalising railway infrastructure, describing such acts as economic sabotage and cautioning that offenders will face prosecution if caught.

What you should know

The Lagos–Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway, constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is a key transport link between Lagos and Ibadan in Oyo State.

Officially inaugurated in June 2021, the 157-kilometre main line, along with a 7-kilometre branch line, was built to modern railway standards and supports speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour.

The line has improved passenger travel and cargo movement by offering a secure and affordable transport option that efficiently links Lagos ports with inland areas.

According to CCECC, the railway had been in safe operation for 1,000 days as of March 5, 2024, transporting over 2 million passengers during that period.